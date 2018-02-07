You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon India Orders 'Skulls and Roses'

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Prime Video’s India streaming service has commissioned unscripted reality show “Skulls and Roses.”

Couples are invited to bond on Rose Island and then tested for their authenticity and fortitude on Skull Island with a view to finding out whether the instinct to love or the instinct for self-preservation is stronger.

Reality show veterans Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, whose credits include “Splitsvilla” and “Roadies” for MTV, will host the show. Their production company Monozygotic will co-produce the show.

“In today’s age of dating apps, young couples are finding it increasingly difficult to deal with the problems of a committed relationship. Consequently, more and more youngsters are making stress-free life-choices of self-love and self-growth.  This generation is increasingly facing a dilemma of we vs me. ‘Skulls and Roses’ magnifies both aspects of this dilemma as well as the consequences of their choices,” said Ram.

Amazon India has commissioned several originals of which “Inside Edge” and “Breathe” have been released on the service.

