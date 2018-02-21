Terry Crews on His Sexual Assault Lawsuit: ‘If I Don’t Get Justice, Nobody Can’

At Esquire’s 2018 Mavericks of Hollywood party, Terry Crews discussed his lawsuit against Adam Venit, the longtime head of WME’s motion picture group, who Crews claims groped him at an industry event in 2016.

“This is the deal. What’s so strange and crazy is that I’m still paying them. I go to work, and I still have to send a check to my molester,” Terry Crews told a group of reporters outside Tuesday night’s event.

“This is Hollywood, it is insane. I look at my bank statement, and I’m like, ‘Damn, this is the most wrong thing of all time.’ I’m calling it, I’m going to play this whole thing out. If I don’t get justice, nobody can,” the actor added.

Crews added that he feels some vindication now that his allegation is under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

“(Venit) tried to tell everyone it wasn’t sexual. How do you do that? How is that possible? The level of ridiculousness that this has gone to, and they’re looking at me as if I’m ridiculous for even saying anything,” Crews continued. “I’m like, ‘Nope, I’m not putting up with it. No one should. No woman, no child, no man, anywhere, in whatever business, should ever put up with being treated less than a human being, ever.”

Related IMG Original Content Team Talks Growth Spurt, Steve Harvey Show, UFC Plans and Global Ambition Talent Agencies Face Conflicts of Interest as Parent Companies Storm Into Production Arena

Crews also thanked his wife of 28 years, Rebecca Crews, as she stood alongside him on the carpet. The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star credited his wife for being an “invaluable” source of truth and someone who encourages his fearlessness.

“You can talk about those things once you’ve gone through your process and you’re overcoming. There’s no talking about it if you’re still in bondage,” Rebecca said, adding, “You can’t go public when you’re in that phase. Once you’ve decided to privately handle things, that’s when you can help people by telling your story.”

Before entering the party, Crews also stated, “There’s a lot of people benefiting off of what you don’t know. It’s always been my thing to demystify.”

The party hosted the magazine’s cover star Donald Glover as well as other Hollywood talent including Ron Howard, Kumail Nanjiani, Edwin and Aldis Hodge, and Billy Eichner.