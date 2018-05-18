Ryan Murphy Wants ‘Pose’ to Be ‘Uplifting’ for LGBTQ Community in Trump Era

By

Taryn's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Pose' TV show premiere
CREDIT: Mark Von Holden/REX/Shutterstock

While LGBTQ rights have been ushered to the sidelines under the Trump administration, Ryan Murphy said he aims to do his part for the LGBTQ community with his new FX series “Pose.”

“Our community is under such attack from this administration,” Murphy said at the New York premiere on Thursday. “I wanted to put something optimistic and uplifting out there.”

Trump had made several efforts to roll back gay and transgender protections since assuming office, including his signed ban for transgender individuals to serve in the U.S. military.

Murphy continued, “I just want [viewers] to be entertained and enlightened. I want them to love these characters and realize that all our struggles are the same. We all have dreams and we all want to be loved.”

“He is as brazen as he is gay,” producer Janet Mock said of Murphy on the carpet. “He uses that in his storytelling.”

Murphy and Mock were joined by co-creators Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals; transgender cast members Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross; stars Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek; and many other members of the cast and crew who were excited to share the project with the world.

Related

Pose” is set in New York in the 1980s and explores the realm of ball culture in juxtaposition with the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe. The series has already made television history, boasting the largest cast of transgender series regulars and of recurring LGBTQ actors.

At the screening, Murphy urged the audience to feel and react out loud. The crowd responded by cheering every time a quintessential ’80s song blared and booing whenever Trump Tower panned the screen.

The creators have one goal with “Pose”: To educate people by introducing them to a whole new world they may know nothing about.

“Television is the most powerful medium,” Falchuk said. “It’s the best way to get people to think about things because it’s happening in their living rooms.”

“We aren’t a monolith,” Canals added. “We deserve to have the full breadth of our experiences on television.”

“Pose” premieres on FX on June 3.

More Scene

  • 'Pose' TV show premiere

    Ryan Murphy Wants 'Pose' to Be 'Uplifting' for LGBTQ Community in Trump Era

    While LGBTQ rights have been ushered to the sidelines under the Trump administration, Ryan Murphy said he aims to do his part for the LGBTQ community with his new FX series “Pose.” “Our community is under such attack from this administration,” Murphy said at the New York premiere on Thursday. “I wanted to put something […]

  • DISNEY CHANNEL - "Disney Channel GO!

    Disney Channel Stars Meet With Fans at First Ever Fan Fest

    While LGBTQ rights have been ushered to the sidelines under the Trump administration, Ryan Murphy said he aims to do his part for the LGBTQ community with his new FX series “Pose.” “Our community is under such attack from this administration,” Murphy said at the New York premiere on Thursday. “I wanted to put something […]

  • Sweet Spots Post-Cannes Retreats: Portugal, Provence

    Sweet Spots for Post-Cannes Retreats: Portugal, Provence and London

    While LGBTQ rights have been ushered to the sidelines under the Trump administration, Ryan Murphy said he aims to do his part for the LGBTQ community with his new FX series “Pose.” “Our community is under such attack from this administration,” Murphy said at the New York premiere on Thursday. “I wanted to put something […]

  • Debra Birnbaum, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch,

    Women of Netflix, Gabrielle Carteris on the Need for Female Mentorship in TV

    While LGBTQ rights have been ushered to the sidelines under the Trump administration, Ryan Murphy said he aims to do his part for the LGBTQ community with his new FX series “Pose.” “Our community is under such attack from this administration,” Murphy said at the New York premiere on Thursday. “I wanted to put something […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad