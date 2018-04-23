Laverne Cox, Paris Hilton Promote Self-Love at Beautycon NYC

Bold and beautiful looks took over the Javits Center for Beautycon NYC drawing celebrities, influencers, and makeup enthusiasts to the Manhattan-based venue, but inspirational messages about self-love was prominent throughout the two-day event.

Lifetime’s beauty challenge reality show “Glam Masters,” co-executive produced by Kim Kardashian West, hosted a panel with host Laverne Cox and judges Mario Dedivanovic, a long-time makeup artist for West, beauty influencer Kandee Johnson, and Milk Makeup co-founder Zanna Rassi on Saturday.

While much of the 30-minute discussion revolved around tips for aspiring artists and the latest beauty trends, Cox made sure to drive home a message of loving yourself before loving society’s standards of beauty to the predominantly youthful audience.

“I’ve been seeing so much FaceTune and all these [photoshopping apps] on Instagram and social media and [then] there’s so much surgery…” she started.

“I think the thing about beauty is there is the fantasy — and that’s ok — but I think in real life, is it about self actualization and embracing who you are or is it about making a fantasy? Make sure you have a sense of what reality is … we need to really love and accept ourselves,” she continued.

Related Lifetime Orders Laurieann Gibson Unscripted Series, Sets Premiere for Laverne Cox's 'Glam Masters' (EXCLUSIVE) Laverne Cox, Chelsea Clinton Discuss Political, Trans Activism at Glamour Women of the Year Summit

Touching on her own struggles with self-identity and bullying she went on to give advice to those dealing with similar issues, “When I’m having a bad day, I have to turn off social media in that moment and say, ‘Laverne, you are beautiful, you are smart, you are amazing. You are not what this person says about you.’ And then I call someone and say, ‘Can you support me and tell me that I am enough as who I am?’ This isn’t something we have to do on our own,’” Cox said to a resounding applause.

Saturday also hosted Paris Hilton for a candid chat about her career and the launch of her new unicorn-themed beauty line. She also revealed that despite her lavish upbringing, she shies away from extraneous beauty procedures. “I’ve always been all natural,” she said. “I’ve never done botox, plastic surgery, nothing in my life. I swear on my soul!”

Panels like Niche Is The New Norm consisted of digital influencers Nabela Noor, Alok V Menon, Tokyo Stylez, Irene Kim, and Lizzo, who all support breaking down barriers with their “perceived imperfections.” Numerous beauty installations also promoted words of encouragement and positivity throughout the day.

Beautycon NYC continued on Sunday and included special appearances by Zendaya, Danielle Brooks, Lucy Hale, and Hillary Clinton.