Allison Janney, Sam Rockwell, More Winners Get Trophies Engraved at First-Ever HFPA Golden Globes Party

Unlike the Emmys or the Oscars, there has never been a Governors Ball at the Golden Globes, perhaps because the booze-filled ceremony itself is like one big bash. But to celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association presented its first official viewing and after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel to accommodate the overflow.

“There are more and more people who want to come to the show — sponsors, large casts can’t all be accommodated,” HFPA President Meher Tatna told Variety. “So it just seemed like a logical thing to put them here. At least they’re on site, you know, and they can still enjoy the show, even if they’re not in the ballroom. So that was the thinking.”

Of course, the biggest draw of this particular party was a station where winners could get their newly awarded trophies engraved with their names. “It’s a way of getting them to come to our party. We are the hosts, anyway,” Tatna added.

“Is this the first?” Allison Janney asked of the HFPA’s inaugural event. “I haven’t been to the Globes in awhile, I’m sorry to say, but this is very lovely — it looks beautiful in here,” Janney told Variety. “I’m hoping to get a drink and I just got this engraved. They did spell [my name] right and I’m thrilled. I checked it before they glued it on there.”

Janney even recorded the engraving process on her iPhone for posterity: “I filmed it so I can look at it over and over again whenever I’m having a low moment. I’ll just watch it and remember to feel good about myself and feel proud about this moment tonight,” she said with a laugh. “Coco” director Lee Unkrich said: “You used to have to wait a long time to get [the engraved award] sent to you. It felt like a few weeks, so it’s very nice to walk out with it all set to go.”

Nearby, Sam Rockwell’s name was carved into his trophy as he watched the live telecast with his manager, Jason Weinberg, as the latter’s other client, Laura Dern, won the trophy for best supporting TV actress. “That’s great, dude,” Rockwell said, high-fiving Weinberg.

“It’s so nice to know that I’ll have a job for at least a few more minutes,” joked fellow winner Rachel Brosnahan, star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” “And it’s really special to be here tonight amongst all of these incredible women — and men — supporting the Time’s Up campaign movement, taking action together.”

For Sterling K. Brown, his win represented a groundbreaking moment for diversity. “To know that I was the first African-American actor to win in this category in 75 years? I was shocked, first and foremost,” he told Variety. “And then, now, honored to be the Jackie Robinson, the best lead actor, in the Golden Globes is pretty cool.” Gary Oldman echoed Brown’s sentiment: “This has been a long time coming and it feels good!”