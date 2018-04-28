Gordon Ramsay Leads Crowd to Sing ‘F— Cancer’ at Taste for a Cure Benefit

'Taste for a Cure' event
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Gordon Ramsay promised the audience packed into the Beverley Wilshire ballroom for the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s 23rd Annual “Taste For a Cure” event that he would only use the f-word once as the evening’s host.

However, it didn’t take the notoriously fiery chef long to use up his quota.

“I would like to start off the evening by saying a big f— off to cancer,” Ramsay began, before encouraging everyone present to join him in a chorus of the same refrain.

Although his emcee duties kept Ramsay out of the kitchen, the evening featured buffet menus from five different Italian-themed restaurants around Los Angeles, as well as tables laden with over 20 varieties of Italian wine for the guests to sip on.

Attendees included “Modern Family” star Ty Burrell, as well as “American Ninja Warrior” co-hosts Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman, who both presented Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality Group at NBC Entertainment, with the Gil Nickel Humanitarian Award.

In his speech, Telegdy demonstrated how storytellers have always been able to help fund research and treatment for people in grave need, by telling the story of how “Peter Pan” author J.M. Barrie donated all royalties for his stories to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London. The ballroom was peppered with execs, including NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt as well as Fox TV Group co-CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman.

The event was wrapped up by a brief, three-song performance by pop singer and “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson, who nailed the piercing high notes in her latest single “I Don’t Think About You,” before belting out her fan favorite hit, “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” to end the night.

