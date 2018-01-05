Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, James Franco Kick Off Globes Weekend at W Magazine Fete

Outside Chateau Marmont on Thursday night, a lineup of cars transporting guests to W Magazine’s annual Golden Globes bash extended far down the block, and inside, partygoers stood patiently on another queue for the elevator.

Jim Belushi — one of the 29 actors featured in W’s “Best Performances” issue — circumvented the elevator line and went for the steps.

“You’re going to take the stairs?” asked a publicist in surprise.

Belushi paused. “How many floors is it?” said the “Wonder Wheel” star, who later revealed he was a W party novice.

“Six,” she answered regretfully. “We’re working on getting an elevator technician.”

But once upstairs, guests received glasses of Dom Pérignon and entered a lively penthouse packed with top-notch talent from the fashion and entertainment worlds.

W’s Stefano Tonchi held court in the center of the room, a first stop for many actors who halted to greet him. “The Disaster Artist’s” James Franco later assumed this “man of the hour” role, stationing himself prominently and engaging with myriad acquaintances. He gave a partygoer a passionate hug, stopped traffic for a catch-up with “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s” Sam Rockwell, and eagerly posed for a photo with a chummy Emilia Clarke.

“I’m going to do a little interview,” said Elizabeth Olsen, who arrived with beau Robbie Arnett and proved more gregarious than sister Ashley Olsen. She kneeled down to have a chat with “The Florida Project’s” Brooklynn Prince — who, at nearly half everyone’s height, walked through the room holding the protective hand of her publicist.

Prince also got to bond with “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, and the party similarly served as a date night for Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause and Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe.

Chemistry of a less-romantic nature was evident between new and fast-friends Salma Hayek and Hong Chau, who expressed their mutual admiration for each other. After striking a fierce pose in a flashy silver suit, Tracee Ellis Ross likewise hit it off with “SMILF’s” Frankie Shaw — who had many a fan.

“How old is your kid?” a partygoer asked the first-time nominee and Showtime star.

“Nine,” Shaw answered, before mentioning that she’s trying to implement a stipend for her staff members with children.

Shaw donned a fitted black suit, and – perhaps as a precursor to the Globes fashion “blackout” – black was also the color of choice for “Get Out’s” Allison Williams and “Mudbound’s” Mary J. Blige. Looking every bit the star, first-time nominee Blige had a show-stopping gold necklace and powerful presence.

Other Globe nominees including Caitriona Balfe, Kyle MacLachlan, and Daniel Kaluuya mingled over truffle arancini balls and Buffalo chicken bites, while a back room boasted breathtaking views (and a tempting cronut spread).

At one point, Belushi sought refuge from the crowd and snapped a photo outside on the balcony. “You know me, I love crowds — I walk on Sunset Boulevard looking for them!” he joked. When pressed, he admitted that he doesn’t really walk — though his daughter in New York talks about walking “like it’s the new thing.”

Fortunately, party sponsor Audi had brand new models waiting in the wings to transport everyone home.