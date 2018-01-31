WanderLuxxe Hosts Film Receptions and Concert Event with Common at Sundance Film Festival

Luxury travel and concierge service WanderLuxxe hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

For the second year in a row, the luxury film festival experience company founded by film industry veterans Marti Hines and Lola Wood returned with the Apex Social Club at the Wanderluxxe House, a five-day event series from Jan. 19-23. The WanderLuxxe House in partnership with APEX Social Club, Casamigos Tequila, Tesla and Variety, was held at a Deer Valley estate that hosted parties for films including Augustine Frizzell’s “Never Goin’ Back” starring Cami Morrone, Kyle Mooney and Maia Mitchell; and “Mandy,” featuring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Elijah Wood.

The event series also featured “Common and Friends,” a night of private performances by rapper Common and surprise special guests John Legend, Maimouna Youssef, and DJ Dummy. The event was attended by Idris Elba, Paris Jackson, Lakeith Stanfield, Orlando Jones, The Black Eyed Peas, Craig Robinson, Ben Lyons,, Caroline D’Amore, Dominique Fishback, Jeffrey Wright, Nichelle Hines and John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen.

WanderLuxxe also partnered with brands like Postmates, Tesla, LYFT, Peet’s Coffee, KFC, Casamigos Tequila, Heineken, Pasta Chips, ReThink Water and Red Bull to help provide a luxury experience for guests.

WanderLuxxe also provides services at the Tribeca and Cannes film festivals.