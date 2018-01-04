Tiffany Haddish, ‘Lady Bird’ Steal the Show at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Just like she stole the show in “Girls Trip” alongside names like Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish did the same at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday night. The actress/comedian got big love from the crowd, and also some big laughs at the annual ceremony at Tao Downtown in New York City.

Haddish won the award for best supporting actress for playing Dina in the summer buddy comedy and took the stage with one of the night’s signature cocktails (inspired by each of the winning characters) in hand.

“First, I want to look at the award and make sure they spelled my name right. When I ran track, they spelled my name wrong,” she joked with the critics.

The actress had plenty of laugh lines throughout the night, with the crowd that included everyone from Michael B. Jordan and Edward Norton, to director Abel Ferrara and Armie Hammer.

Even Paul Thomas Anderson, who took home Best Screenplay for “The Phantom Thread,” had a message for Haddish. Lesley Manville accepted on his behalf (he was unable to attend) and relayed the note: “Get a pen and paper ready, Tiffany. It says, ‘Tiffany, I know everyone wants to work with you now, but please may I cut to the front of the line?’”

There was plenty of other girl power in the room last night, with both Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig accepting awards for Ladybird. Ronan took home best actress for Gerwig’s semi-autobiographical coming of age story, which has garnered big attention ahead of award season and won for best picture at the ceremony.

“I think the reason why women have related to Ladybird, and girls and women have really taken it as their own story, is because the main character isn’t validated by a boy. A lot of times in coming of age films that’s the one goal and focus,” said Ronan. “There has been such a massive conversation about [women in the industry] and I hope that because so many of the people are well-known, it will cross into other industries too.”

Gerwig said it was a massive honor to receive such attention alongside other directors like Sofia Coppola (“The Beguiled”), Kathryn Bigelow (“Detroit”, “The Hurt Locker”) and Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”).

“It’s been a tremendous year for women filmmakers in general. There is a big spotlight now and it’s thrilling and to be included,” she said. “It makes me really excited for the future of filmmakers coming up.”

“Mudbound’s” Rachel Morrison was the first woman to accept an award for cinematography from the group.

“Women are just 2 to 5 percent of cinematographers, in an industry that’s job is to humanize and visualize human emotions. If that’s not ironic I don’t know what is,” she said. “This is a disturbing time to be a human, but a critical time to be a filmmaker with something to say.”

The Circle also honored longtime critic Molly Haskell with the Special Career Achievement Award.

The full list of winners from the ceremony can be found here.