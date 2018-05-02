Chelsea Handler, Regina King Turn Out for Star-Studded Communities In Schools Gala

Hollywood came out to support education on Tuesday night, with several A-listers supporting the Communities In Schools Annual Celebration at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Chelsea Handler, Mandy Moore, Selma Blair, Oliver Hudson, Busy Phillips, Regina King and Zoey Deutch were among those in attendance at the gala, which honored Ashlee Margolis, founder of entertainment and fashion marketing firm The A-List, for her work with young students.

During her acceptance speech, Margolis thanked her friends and family for their support, joking, “I know ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ is back on and it’s Tuesday, it’s hard to rally.”

CIS is the nation’s leading high school dropout prevention program, and the Los Angeles branch, which opened in 2007, serves 10,000 students annually in 9 high-need middle and high schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District and has a 100% graduation rate for its students. Margolis has long been involved with the organization, offering internships with her company to CISLA students, and some of her famous friends came out to the event to show their support.

Of her experience working with young students from the program, Margolis said, “The time that we spend there is so inspiring, just to tell these girls about entertainment marketing, fashion marketing, I don’t think it matters what you’re there to talk about. What has been so exciting is to see the look in their eyes like ‘Oh wow, that exists, that’s there, how did you get there?’ and explain to them how hard work pays off.” She also urged those in the room to give back in light of recent events in the country, saying, “we’re so fortunate, so whatever you can do, do it, this president is horrendous.”

Margolis later returned to the stage with Phillips to fundraise for CIS, and the “Dawson’s Creek” star challenged the crowed to donate, saying “however much you spent on your outfit tonight you can spend on these kids.”

LAUSD board president Monica Garcia and CISLA site coordinator Iman Turner were also honored at the event.