The Help Group Fetes Lionsgate’s Chris Selak

On Tuesday night, the Help Group held its 20th annual Teddy Bear Ball and honored Chris Selak, executive VP and head of worldwide television at Lionsgate. The gala raised money for children with autism and special needs.

Selak, who has been involved in developing “Orange is the New Black,” “Nashville” and “The Royals,” was presented with the Help Humanitarian Award at the event, held at the Beverly Hilton. During her speech, she spoke about how autism has impacted her family, as her teenage son, Nick, is on the spectrum and has long struggled with anxiety.

“Through the help of caregivers, support groups and friends, we were able to help Nick work through his anxiety and our own. We didn’t do it alone; you can’t do it alone,” Selak said while accepting her award. “There was no prognosis given when Nick was diagnosed with autism, only time and intervention will tell what the future holds. Organizations like the Help Group provide families like ours invaluable support and guidance and it doesn’t stop there.”

Comedian Joel McHale and director Paul Feig sent in a video congratulating Selak on the honor, as McHale described her as “Chris Selak, who rejected a pitch of mine last year but I still think she’s great.” Microsoft was also celebrated at the ball with the Corporate Philanthropy Award.

True to its title, the Teddy Bear Ball auctioned off dozens of bears during the ceremony for $1,000 each, with the money going to support the Help Group’s initiatives. The Temptations’ Louis Price performed throughout the night with support from a children’s choir.

(Pictured: Laurie and Paul Feig with Lionsgate’s Chris Selak)