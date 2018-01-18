Sundance 2018: The Insider’s Party Guide

It’s that time of year again. Film enthusiasts touch down in Park City, Utah for the annual Sundance Film Festival, which runs Jan. 18-28.

Need a warm place to re-charge your phone? Dust your snow boots off inside one of the many cozy lounges listed below. Complimentary cocktails are another option for guests who want to get warm. While screenings will keep many festgoers busy during the day, evenings are also packed with exclusive dinners, swag lounges, and star-studded parties.

Other must-attend events include the Women’s March, which will return to the festival as well as other cities like Los Angeles and New York. Last year’s event had Charlize Theron and Chelsea Handler making their voices heard at the rally.

Follow along for Variety‘s ultimate guide for industry insiders below.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Lyft Lounge — 509 Main Street, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Guests can enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages, and charging stations are available for those in need of a break between Sundance screenings. The space also provides to-go support for cinephiles standing in long lines. Don’t forget to grab a pair of hand warmers before your exit.

An Artist at the Table — DeJoria Center, 8:15 p.m.

Guests will enjoy cocktails, dinner, and a reception with Sundance talent. Hybrid performance ensemble String Theory — known for their genre-bending, immersive performances at events like the Emmy and Grammy Awards — will serve as the night’s entertainment. Ava DuVernay, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Octavia Spencer,Gingger Shankar, Jada Pinkett Smith, and more talent will be seated.

Friday, Jan. 19

DirecTV and AAFCA Luncheon — Herber & Main, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Craig’s restaurant provides a pop-up dining experience, hosted by the African-American Film Association.

Apres Ski Happy Hour with Apex Social Club and Casamigos — WanderLuxxe House, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Complete with a cocktails and a Peet’s Coffee bar, the luxury lodge experience runs until Monday, Jan. 22.

“Lizzie” Sundance Premiere Party — Café Artois, 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

The official shindig toasts to the film, starring Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart. The psychological thriller tells the story of the unsolved murders of the parents of Lizzie Borden.

Canon Creative Studio — 592 Main Street, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Canon invited 2018 Sundance Film Festival attendees to the Canon Creative Studio at 592 Main Street for interactive displays of Canon camera equipment, live panel discussions, and a relaxing lounge stocked with coffee and snacks. At the IMDbPro portrait studio, guests can also take the moment to instantly upload their newly taken headshots to their Pro profiles. The studio runs through Monday, Jan. 22. Invite only.

AAFCA Private Reception — Waldorf Astoria, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Festgoers are invited to enjoy an evening of cocktails and conversation with AAFCA president Gil Robertson.

“Mandy” After-Party — WanderLuxxe House, 8:30 p.m.-midnight

Film stars Nicolas Cage and Andrea Riseborough are set to appear at the private event. Elijah Wood is set to take a spin at the DJ booth.

“The Long Dumb Road” Cocktail Party — DirecTV Lounge, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Grace Gummer and Taissa Farmiga are toasted for their performances in the Hannah Fidell-directed comedy.

Showtime and Amazon Channels present “The Chi” Party — The IMDb Studio, 9 p.m.-midnight

The exclusive bash celebrates the new series by creator Lena Waithe and executive producer Common. Music will be provided by DJ R-Tistic.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Variety and AT&T’s Impact Dinner — 660 Main Street, 5 p.m-7:30 p.m.

Variety 2018 Indie Impact recipient Ethan Hawke attends a dinner party for his directorial effort, “Blaze,” with the cast and producers of the film.

The Retreat 75 — Hotel Park City (The Aspen Room), 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Maggie Gyllenhaal hosts a cocktail party, presented by Autograph Collection Hotels and the Black List. Martha Wainwright is set to perform.

“Nancy” and “Sorry to Bother You” After-Party — Kia Supper Suite, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

The official premiere cocktail party for “Nancy,” starring Steve Buscemi, Ann Dowd, John Leguizamo, and Andrea Riseborough unites with “Sorry to Bother You,” featuring Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, and Armie Hammer.

“Colette” Party — Café Artois, 8:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Film star Keira Knightley will surely be the belle of the ball at this official premiere celebration.

A Dinner for Change Celebrating: Masters of the Sun — Kia Supper Suite, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

The dinner benefit and conversation sheds light on social injustice with will.i.am, Rosario Dawson, KRS-One, Rakim, and more celebrity activists in the room.

“Death of Stalin” Cocktail Party — DirecTV Lounge, 8:3o p.m.-10:30 p.m.

The IFC Films feature, starring Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, and Jeffrey Tambor, is feted.

“Arizona” Cocktail Party — DirecTV Lounge, 9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

The reception for the dark comedy will likely have stars Danny McBride, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Luke Wilson holding court.

“An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn” Cocktail Party — DirecTV Lounge, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

The comedy receives a late-night toast along with stars Aubrey Plaza, Craig Robinson, and Jemaine Clement.

The LoveLounge — Old Town Cellars, noon-5 p.m.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, as well as Imagine Dragons frontman and LOVELOUD Foundation founder Dan Reynolds, will be on hand for a conversation on what it means to love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ youth. The event, which coincides with the world premiere of the HBO documentary “Believer,” will also speak about the artists and filmmakers of LGBTQ-inclusive films.

Women’s March — Park City, 11:30 a.m.

Last year’s Park City rally had Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron on the frontlines, as similar Women’s Marches were held around the globe. The event is expected to have an outpouring of support, following the year after the Harvey Weinstein bombshell exposé and #MeToo.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Outfest’s Queer Brunch – Grub Steakhouse, 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m.

The annual networking event gathers LGBT filmmakers, actors, and writers in Park City.

“Never Goin’ Back” Premiere Party – WanderLuxxe House, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Maia Mitchell of “The Fosters” and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kyle Mooney star in the drama about two high school students who embark on a mini-vacation before they enter adulthood. RSVP is mandatory to attend.

“What They Had” Premiere Party — Café Artois, 5:30 p.m.

Leading ladies Taissa Farmiga, Blythe Danner, and Hilary Swank will be joined by co-stars Robert Forster, Michael Shannon, and director Elizabeth Chomko at the soiree.

Raise Your Glass to Canon — Canon Creative Studio, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Canon has its annual toast to the cinematographers of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. American Cinematographer magazine co-hosts this year’s event. Invite only.

Common and Friends — Wanderluxxe, 8 p.m.-midnight

A long list of A-list talent are on the Oscar-winning rapper’s star-studded guest list.

2018 Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner — Kia Supper Suite, 9 p.m.

The annual Creative Coalition benefit honors Chloe Grace Moretz, Denis O’Hare, Haley Joel Osment, and Christine Vachon.

“Assassination Nation” Private Cast Party — Basement, 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

The film’s cast includes Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Bill Skårsgard, Bella Thorne, Colman Domingo, Joel McHale, and Anika Rose.

IMDb STARmeter Award — The IMDb Studio, 2:30 p.m.

Bill Skarsgård receives “Fan Favorite” IMDb STARmeter Award, presented by IMDb founder and CEO Col Needham.

“Music & Film: The Creative Process” — The Shop, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

The BMI roundtable explores the role of film and music in film, focusing on the special relationship between the director and composer. Panelists include “Hal” composer Heather McIntosh and director Amy Scott as well as Sundance Institute Film Music Program director Peter Golub.

Monday, Jan. 22

UCLA TFT’s Sundance Reception — Café Terigo, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

The university toasts to 21 Bruin-involved projects that are set to be shown at this year’s festival, including documentary “Half the Picture” and “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” starring UCLA alum Jack Black.

Goldcrest, Cinematographers XX and NYWIFT Sundance Party— Altitude, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

The three orgs host a party in honor of their showcased work at this year’s festival. The event is free with RSVP.

“A Boy. A Girl. A Dream” After-Party — WanderLuxxe House, 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

The after party is expected to host Omari Hardwick, Jay Ellis, Meagan Good, and more stars from the drama, based on the night of the 2016 presidential election.

The IMDbPro Party to Celebrate the Premiere of “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” — Chase Sapphire Lounge, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Director Desiree Akhavan and stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane are on the guest list for the party, which will follow the film’s world premiere. The event will also serve as a celebration for IMDbPro’s launch for its first iPhone app.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

The BMI Snowball — The Shop, 8 p.m.

The annual showcase returns with a stellar lineup of musical talent, including multihyphenate Rita Wilson, pop singer Morgan Saint, composer and singer-songwriter Craig Wedren, and actress Skyler Day.

Check back for more updates.