Samantha Bee, Molly Ringwald Discuss #MeToo, Morgan Freeman at ‘Full Frontal’ FYC

In a conversation between Molly Ringwald and Samantha Bee for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s” For Your Consideration event on Thursday night, the two stars did not shy away from the topic of sexual harassment in Hollywood. Moments after they took their seats, in what Bee said was “the first real conversation” between the two, Ringwald asked, “Every day I feel like another one bites the dust. Did you have any idea that there were just so many creeps in our business?”

After pointing out that Harvey Weinstein is set to surrender to the police on Friday, Bee said she had no idea how deep it went, referencing the misconduct allegations that arose against Morgan Freeman on Thursday.

“That’s the voice of God! Come on! If you have those predilections, it’s just kinky to let yourself be the voice of God,” the late night host said. “It’s always very disappointing, it’s very disheartening, it really wears you down, it’s exhausting, but on the other hand, we’re talking about it and that’s a very exciting development, to have a robust conversation about it, be able to say it out loud, feels so fresh.”

Bee added, “I think what Time’s Up is doing is the right place to put your energy in a way, creating a legal defense fund that other people in other industries can tap into and just having a place to go if you’re in the acting industry, if you’re not in the acting industry, to say, ‘I need help with this, what do I do next?’ People need a plan.”

The two went on to talk about Bee’s career, her kids, her weekly show preparations and her road to Season 3 of “Full Frontal,” showing highlights from this year’s episodes inside LA’s Writers Guild Theatre. Later, they returned to the topic of #MeToo and the future of the movement in terms of their children, as both are mother to three, with Bee stressing that the culture change would be slow and she was “so excited to teach my kids about what enthusiastic consent means.”

Ringwald, star of “The Breakfast Club,” also elaborated on a recent piece she wrote for The New Yorker on things the 1980s classic gets wrong in the #MeToo era, saying, “I felt compelled to write about it because it is still a movie that is so beloved and I also think it’s a great movie, but it was at this time when it was very much not about consent and my character is harassed through the whole thing.” The actress has been open about sexual harassment she endured after starting in the business at a young age.

Looking down the line, Bee said, “We’re just starting to unwind these giant twine balls of hideous sexual behavior that we’d never want other people to repeat. It’s going to be a really long period of months of muddling through and trying to figure it out and trying to find lines and trying to teach our children better. And also put Harvey Weinstein in jail.”

“Full Frontal,” a late-night talk show on TBS, also deals heavily with the Trump administration and political issues, with Bee telling Variety that by Season 3, “we’re even angrier than when we started.”

Because of its weekly format and the lightning-fast changes in the White House, last-minute segments often need to be added and rearranged on the day of the show. The host said, “Things happen so quickly it’s often very unpredictable, we sometimes have to throw out giant chunks of show and it’s very sad.” This season, the show went on the road to explore the damage in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, while also addressing gun control, harassment and global warming.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. on TBS.