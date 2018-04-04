You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th‘ Inspired Michael K. Williams to Tackle Juvenile Justice Problem in HBO’s ‘Raised in the System’

By

Taryn's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Raised in the System"
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Actor Michael K. Williams grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a neighborhood plagued with crime and excess incarceration, but it wasn’t until he watched Ava DuVernay’s “13th” documentary that he recognized a need for juvenile justice reform.

“Not knowingly, that was the beginning of the seed planting for what I’m standing on now,” Williams told Variety at the season six premiere of “Vice on HBO” at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. “It was a rude awakening.”

Now, Williams is bringing awareness to the nation’s mass incarceration crisis through “Raised in the System,” the first installment of a 35-episode season set to tackle political and cultural issues around the world. He is the executive producer and correspondent on the project.

“We are sending an entire generation of young people into prison. We are creating professional inmates with our children,” Williams continued. “In fact, they come out of the system worse than when they went in.”

David Simon, who worked with Williams on HBO’s “The Wire” co-hosted the event. Simon agreed that the juvenile justice system is “really a training ground for more mayhem and more trouble, rather than actually addressing the fact that these are children.” He said he hopes “Raised in the System” will capture the trauma of prolonged incarceration just as Williams intended.

Of the project, Williams said he began feeling helpless and hopeless but has since become empowered by the people he’s met who are enacting real change. While he may be new to the movement, Vice is no stranger to reporting on our country’s prison system. Co-executive producer Tim Clancy saluted Vice’s 2015 “Fixing the System” documentary that featured President Barack Obama, which centered around nonviolent drug offenders.

Vice’s “Raised in the System” debuts April 6 on HBO.

More Scene

  • "Raised in the System"

    Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th‘ Inspired Michael K. Williams to Tackle Juvenile Justice Problem in HBO's 'Raised in the System'

    Actor Michael K. Williams grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a neighborhood plagued with crime and excess incarceration, but it wasn’t until he watched Ava DuVernay’s “13th” documentary that he recognized a need for juvenile justice reform. “Not knowingly, that was the beginning of the seed planting for what I’m standing on now,” Williams told Variety […]

  • 'Blockers' film premiere

    'Blockers' Director Kay Cannon on Making Raunchy Teen Comedies From a Female's Perspective

    Actor Michael K. Williams grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a neighborhood plagued with crime and excess incarceration, but it wasn’t until he watched Ava DuVernay’s “13th” documentary that he recognized a need for juvenile justice reform. “Not knowingly, that was the beginning of the seed planting for what I’m standing on now,” Williams told Variety […]

  • 'A Quiet Place' film premiere

    How 'The Office' Helped John Krasinski Direct 'A Quiet Place'

    Actor Michael K. Williams grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a neighborhood plagued with crime and excess incarceration, but it wasn’t until he watched Ava DuVernay’s “13th” documentary that he recognized a need for juvenile justice reform. “Not knowingly, that was the beginning of the seed planting for what I’m standing on now,” Williams told Variety […]

  • 'The Last O.G.' TV show premiere

    Tracy Morgan Gets Emotional About TV Comeback at 'The Last O.G.' Premiere

    Actor Michael K. Williams grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a neighborhood plagued with crime and excess incarceration, but it wasn’t until he watched Ava DuVernay’s “13th” documentary that he recognized a need for juvenile justice reform. “Not knowingly, that was the beginning of the seed planting for what I’m standing on now,” Williams told Variety […]

  • L.A. Restaurants for Spring 2018: Crustacean,

    New L.A. Restaurants and Updated Favorites for Spring 2018

    Actor Michael K. Williams grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a neighborhood plagued with crime and excess incarceration, but it wasn’t until he watched Ava DuVernay’s “13th” documentary that he recognized a need for juvenile justice reform. “Not knowingly, that was the beginning of the seed planting for what I’m standing on now,” Williams told Variety […]

  • Three Tall Women

    Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf on Opening 'Three Tall Women' on Broadway

    Actor Michael K. Williams grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a neighborhood plagued with crime and excess incarceration, but it wasn’t until he watched Ava DuVernay’s “13th” documentary that he recognized a need for juvenile justice reform. “Not knowingly, that was the beginning of the seed planting for what I’m standing on now,” Williams told Variety […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad