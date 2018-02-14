NBA All-Star Weekend 2018: The Ultimate Party Guide

Los Angeles gets some additional star power as NBA players pour in for the league’s annual All-Star game, which returns to the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 17. But the weekend isn’t all basketball. There are plenty of lounges, concerts and night-time celebrations that are set to be well-attended by 6 and 7-foot celebrities as well as Hollywood’s elite.

Follow Variety‘s guide to the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend below:

All times are Pacific (PT).

Thursday, Feb. 15

NBA All-Star Fit Celebration — 1:30 p.m.

Ron Harper, Brandon Jennings, Imani McGee-Stafford, and more NBA and WNBA stars unite for the dedication of a new and refurbished fitness center, the Alliance Gertz-Ressler/Richard Merkin 6-12 Complex. The event is hosted by the NBA, Kaiser Permanente and After-School All-Stars.

NBA All-Star x Malbon Golf Pop Up Opening — 6 p.m.

Exclusive NBA-branded apparel and products arrive for its opening night at 800 N. Fairfax Ave.

LadyLike Foundation’s All-Star Weekend Bowling Classic — 7 p.m.

Jamie Foxx, Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson, Omar Epps, and Cedric the Entertainer team up with basketball greats Dikembe Mutombo, Paul Pierce, and Isaiah Thomas for bowling benefit at Lucky Strike Lanes at L.A. Live.

Related NBA, Turner, Intel Team Up to Make Basketball Available in Virtual Reality NBA Must Consider TV Partners in Game Plan for Resting Players

“Let it Fly” NBA All Star Event, benefiting the Precious Dreams Foundation —7:30 p.m.

The Detroit Pistons’ Andre Drummond co-hosts a benefit for the Precious Dreams Foundation with stars from music, sports and film. The guest list boasts a star-studded lineup including Kevin Durant, Shaquille O’Neal, Ludacris and Kevin Hart.

Friday, Feb. 16

BET’s “Enter the Mancave” Event — 12 p.m.

The network hosts a pop-up event with the cast for its new talk show, “Mancave” at Goya Studios. The kickback event will include candid conversations with cast members Jeff Johnson, Tank, Gerald “Slink Johnson, and Marcus “Kosine” Palacios as well as complimentary cocktails, menicures and massages.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles — 4 p.m.

The hottest celebrities from film, TV and music test the Verizon Up Arena at the L.A. Convention Center. Common, Nick Cannon, Jamie Foxx, and Anthony Anderson are a few of the names set to suit up for the star-studded match.

Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars — 6 p.m

The league’s top first and second-year players compete in front of fans at the Staples Center.

Adidas’ Rappers Basketball Game — 6 p.m

The shoe brand hosts a celebrity-filled match-up between Snoop Dogg’s West Coast team versus 2Chainz’ East Coast team at 747 Warehouse St. Other hip-hop artists including Quavo, Chirs Brown, Lil Dicky, Waka Flocka Flame, and French Montana will show off their basketball skills at the event.

Kendrick Lamar Concert, Presented by NBA on TNT American Express Road Show — 8:30 p.m.

NBA on TNT American Express Road Show, AMEX and Turner host an ultra exclusive concert at L.A. Live with rap superstar Kendrick Lamar. Ticket proceeds will be donated to Big Brothers BigSisters of Greater Los Angeles.

Kitsuné Rooftop Party — 8:30 p.m.

The fashion brand celebrates its collaboration with the league by throwing this kick-off fete at the Ace Hotel. Fashion, music and sports collide at the bash, which will feature a number of live performances during the night.

Budweiser Live during NBA All-Star Weekend — 9 p.m.

Anheuser-Busch throws the unveil of Budweiser Live with performances by T-Pain, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and MadeinTYO at the City Market Social House. The event is complete with basketball contests and a meet-and-greet opportunity with NBA stars. Of course, Budeweiser will be on tap.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Levi’s Ball-B-Q — 12 p.m.

In celebration of All-Star Weekend, Levi’s hosts its first Ball-B-Q with food, drinks and customization stations for jackets and t-shirts at Levi’s Haus. Sniffin Girffins BBQ is catering the event; Snoop Dogg will perform a set at the DJ booth.

Express NBA Game Changers — 12 p.m.

Grab some apparel or just take a load off at the invite-only gifting lounge at the Luxe City Center Hotel. Cocktails, light hors d’oeuvres, and NBA 2k18 are also an option at the event, with NBA Game Changers Brandon Ingram, Jamal Murray, and John Collins.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night — 5 p.m

NBA players compete in a skills challenge, three-point contest and the famous slam dunk competition at crowded, and very star-studded, Staples Center.

Jack Daniel’s “Blame It On The Game” Party — 10 p.m.

Jamie Foxx hosts the invite-only affair, held at the Jeremy in West Hollywood. DJ Irie will be spinning until the party ends at 2 a.m.

Budweiser Live during NBA All-Star Weekend — 7 p.m.

The immersive pop-up experience continues with more musical performances and meet-ups with NBA talent at the City Market Social House during the All-Star weekend. The party keeps going until at 1 a.m.

GQ All-Star Celebration — 10 p.m.

GQ and Neiman Marcus join forces for a fete to remember. Metro Boomin will supply the tunes, and Cardi B hits the stage with a special performance at Nomad Los Angeles.

All-Star Weekend GOAT x James Harden Party — 10 p.m.

Six-time NBA all-star James Harden hosts GOAT’s All-Star weekend party at Poppy.

Sunday, Feb. 18

NBA Legends Brunch — 10 a.m.

Former all-stars receive honors at the 19th annual brunch ceremony hours before game tipoff. Last year’s fete recognized Grant Hill and David Robinson for their talent as well as their humanitarianism.

67th NBA All-Star Game — 5 p.m.

Team Lebron and Team Steph go head to head at the Staples Center for the weekend’s big event.

Check back for more updates.