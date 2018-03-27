‘Lobby Hero’: Chris Evans Recalls His Past in Stage Musicals on Opening Night

Could a Broadway musical be in Chris Evans’ future? Because it sounds like he’s got the chops for it.

The actor, who’s been busy saving the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, hasn’t done theater in a while, but his critically praised turn in the Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan’s “Lobby Hero” is far from his first stage stint.

“I grew up doing plays,” he said at the opening night afterparty for “Lobby Hero,” in which he stars with Michael Cera, Brian Tyree Henry and Bel Powley. “It was very much part of who I am. That’s my youth, that’s my childhood. I’m one of four children, and we all did theater. I would do three, four, five, shows a year my whole life.”

What was his favorite role? “Now that’s a tough question!” he said, and then proceed to answer with two roles from well-known musicals. “I played Jack in ‘Into the Woods.’ That was a great one. But you know what? I did Harold Hill in ‘Music Man,’ and that guy was really fun. I was 17, maybe.”

All of which suggests that Evans can sing, and we know he can tap dance. Chris Evans in a musical? Sounds like a hashtag campaign waiting to happen.

Evans was celebrating at the Bryan Park Grill with his fellow cast members, director Trip Cullman and with Lonergan, the Oscar-winning writer whose 2001 play — which touches on issues of police brutality and sexual harassment — feels distressingly timely. Also feting the show, which marks the first outing in Second Stage Theatre’s new Broadway house? A police band, who greeted revelers at the front door with their rendition of “On Broadway.”