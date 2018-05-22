Nina Shaw, Laura Dern Stress Importance of Intersectionality in Time’s Up Movement

Attorney Nina Shaw, one of the founding members of Time’s Up, spoke out about the importance of the current women’s rights movement representing intersectionality at the Feminist Majority Fund’s Global Women’s Rights Awards Monday night.

“Women of color are totally woven into the fabric of Time’s Up,” Shaw told Variety. “There is going to be no getting to the finish line without each other; women of color are everywhere, in addition to having our own niche within Time’s Up, in which we’re able to help shed a light on all the issues of culture as they relate to abuse of power.”

Shaw also mentioned the women of color of Time’s Up supporting #MuteRKelly adding that “often when women of color are the victims of abuse (and) our stories don’t often resonate in the way that they should.”

Shaw was honored along with actress Laura Dern at the 13th annual ceremony hosted by the Feminist Majority Fund in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Dern, who has been a leading Time’s Up activist, said it is necessary for her to use her platform as an actress to speak about all women’s rights. “It’s not a given in the definition of actor to be an activist but it is a given to be a humanist,” Dern said.

She continued, “Your job is to tell the truth and to hopefully ignite empathy in others. My parents are actors. They take that very seriously. So being raised in that, in a time like this, requires activism. You can’t be a humanist without being an activist now. It’s not even something you choose. It chooses you because the time has chosen us and time’s up.” She said fellow female workers and mothers are being joined by all citizens and artists to make their voices heard now.

Dern also said she works with industry members who are making the shift toward parity happen. “We’re not waiting for anybody to agree anymore,” Dern added. “We’re just doing it ourselves.”

Dern walked the carpet alongside civil rights attorney and Latina Impact Fund co-founder Monica Ramirez who shared what intersectionality means in the women’s rights movement. “If you don’t feel like you can identify yourself in a movement or in work that’s being done, then the likelihood is you will not become part of it and you will not feel as though it is a safe space for you to be in to try to seek justice,” Ramirez said. “It is incredibly important to ensure all women have a space and a place and a movement.”

The event also honored Ramirez, Unite Here’s Maria Elena Durazo, We Said Enough! founder Adama Iwu, and Elizabeth Nyamayano, the global head of UN Women’s HeForShe campaign, who all participated in a panel discussion with FMF president and co-founder Eleanor Smeal.