Inside the Glamorous Golden Globes After-Parties

Between Oprah’s rousing speech and the unifying black attire, Golden Globe partygoers were feeling extra festive. After Fox Searchlight emerged the night’s big winner and “Three Billboards” took best drama picture, the after-party revelry — and many starry displays of bonding — ensued.

The Variety staff was on hand to capture every selfie, impromptu dance party, and female-empowering moment. Here’s the play-by-play:

8:35 p.m. Three-time nominee Bob Odenkirk does a drive-by at HFPA’s inaugural after-party. He poses for a quick pic on the carpet, then bails. Better call Saul an Uber!

8:45 p.m. The night’s best original song winners for “The Greatest Showman” — songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, of “La La Land” fame — know good music when they hear it. They bob their heads and work the crowd as Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” plays.

8:48 p.m. Kendall Jenner, who has made a costume change from her voluminous tulle gown into a more party-appropriate Alexandre Vauthier number, sips Moet champagne from the bottle and cozies up to Drake – who’s surrounded by the biggest entourage at the HFPA shindig.

8:48 p.m. Over at the Focus Features bash, early partygoers Ludacris, Viola Davis, Jordan Peele, and Daniel Kaluuya band together; it’s a shot photographers can’t resist.

8:51 p.m. Meanwhile, in the hallway of the Hilton, winner James Franco throws his arm around Dave Franco. Photographers scurry to capture this unscripted moment of brotherly love.

9:02 p.m. Back inside the HFPA party, winners Martin McDonagh and Guillermo del Toro have a director tete-a-tete and bump Golden Globes while waiting for Allison Janney to have hers engraved. Janney picks up her award in one hand and raises her cocktail with the other. “Cheers!” she decrees.

9:02 p.m. The InStyle and Warner Bros. party quickly heats up. Diane Kruger stands in a huddle with Christian Slater, Caitriona Balfe is feeling the music and begins to wiggle by the bar, and Armie Hammer is visibly perturbed. “He called me rude,” Hammer scoffs to a male friend over the noise.

9:12 p.m. Kerry Washington is in better spirits. “It’s really good,” she says to a male partygoer who’s inquired about her show. “It’s our last season, and it’s good.” Washington stands in front of a starry table occupied solely by women, including Susan Sarandon, Natalie Portman, and Emma Watson.

9:24 p.m. “Let’s go dance!” says Portman to Watson, though it’s too packed to move. Jessica Chastain, who’s sitting at the adjacent table, leans over the divider to converse with the all-female group, as Michelle Williams stands beside them. “It’s an out of body experience,” Williams tells a friend.

9:25 p.m. Debra Messing is texting furiously – though she stops to give Janney, who’s made her way over to InStyle, a big hug. Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas seem unusually mellow, sitting quietly at a table. At the booth next to them, a hyped-up James Franco grabs a bald man by the head.

9:26 p.m. Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Kravitz greet each other at the InStyle entrance, and accept congratulations before heading inside. Shortly after, Saoirse Ronan follows.

9:30 p.m. A blonde pulls “Stranger Things'” Joe Keery to the InStyle dance floor. “Oh yeah,” he says, as the lyrics chime: “if you’re sexy and you know it clap your hands.”

9:32 p.m. While waiting for the elevator to the Fox Party, McDonaugh takes the opportunity to schmooze with fellow partygoers, including “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

9:36 p.m. Inside Fox, winners Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand share a hug (while juggling their Globes). Del Toro is chatting with admirers, but graciously stops to take selfies.

9:45 p.m. Always a showman, Hugh Jackman arrives at Fox just in time to take a photo with Stacey Snider and Emma Watts.

9:50 p.m. Over at Amazon, Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth decide to hit the bar. Jill Soloway crosses paths – and shares an embrace – with Amy Landecker, who is walking in.

9:51 p.m. The marvelous Ms. Rachel Brosnahan makes an entrance at the Amazon bash, to many congrats.

9:52 p.m. “Game of Thrones'” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gwendoline Christie, party partners, roam the halls outside the Focus Features bash before exiting the Hilton. Inside Focus, partygoers are gushing over the taco spread. Chairman Peter Kujawski is stationed in a private section with Focus vet Abhijay Prakash, who has since taken over as chief operating officer for DreamWorks Feature Animation.

10:01 p.m. After holding court in an outside corner, Gary Oldman moves his family to the executive camp at Focus Features. Now that’s better.

10:02 p.m. Back at InStyle, Janney and Al Roker grab hands and start jumping around to Bell Biv DeVoe’s “Poison.” The dance party summons a flurry of press.

10:10 p.m. Also causing a photo frenzy, Witherspoon makes her way inside with her daughter and, after giving Mariah Carey a quick hug, joins the table of leading ladies sitting with their advocate dates. The all-female power table now includes Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Watson, Washington, Sarandon, Lena Waithe, Williams, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern. The girl power is palpable, particularly as Madonna’s “Vogue” and Tina Turner start to play.

10:12 p.m. Salma Hayek, now in the house, takes a seat (and a photo) with Carey.

10:13 p.m. “I’m so happy to be here,” says Dern, to whom a friend makes an offer of a sole shrimp cocktail (all he can find). Williams congratulates composer Alexandre Desplat — “it’s so nice to see you again” — and says “thank you” to Witherspoon, as the pack of women at InStyle begins to disperse.

10:13 p.m. “The Room’s” sunglasses-clad auteur Tommy Wiseau roams the lobby of the Hilton and poses for selfies with anybody — literally, anybody — who asks. He seems to be enjoying his however-ephemeral fame following Franco’s win.

10:14 p.m. A different Franco, Dave, strolls down Wilshire with his enormous bodyguard as shocked fans shout his name and attempt to take cell phone photos. He hangs a right at Starbucks and vanishes into the night; he’s done.

10:14 p.m. After walking the red carpet at the HBO party, Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji try to beeline for the bar – though they’re intercepted by many admirers.

10:15 p.m. Nominees Jude Law of “The Young Pope” and Daniel Kaluuya from “Get Out” embrace near the entrance of the party and talk intently for some time. They’re smiling and laughing, despite their lack of trophies.

10:16 p.m. HBO president Casey Bloys announces that he thinks the success of “Big Little Lies” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” will lead to many more projects featuring groups of complicated women. As for more “Big Little Lies”? Bloys has read scripts for Season 2 and claims, “It’s great. I’m very excited.”

10:29 p.m. HBO Films president Len Amato has a quiet moment with WIF president Cathy Schulman. “Insecure” star Sarunas J. Jackson is just about to leave the dance floor, but slowly backpedals for an energetic two-step to the Four Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself.”

10:41 p.m. “Whenever you want to get creeped out, just imagine me over the iPhone!” says “Stranger Things'” David Harbour to a male friend at the Netflix party.

10:44 p.m. Netflix’s Ted Sarandos is having a blast. He jumps behind the DJ booth, sings along to a Biggy song, and chats with Pharrell.

10:45 p.m. The casts of “Fuller House” and “Stranger Things” are still going strong. Isn’t it past their bedtimes?

10:48 p.m. Mary J. Blige and entourage enter Netflix. She heads straight for the dance floor – where Sarandos joins the circle and grooves beside her.

10:51 p.m. Drake takes his place behind the DJ booth and begins a hop-hop set that gets everyone onto the dance floor. “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” Samira Wiley and a female friend head straight to the front to dance.

10:52 p.m. Fans accost Alexander Skarsgard in the Hilton lobby. Still high off his victory, the first-time winner poses for a photo. Nearby, “Insecure’s” Rae, Orji, and Jay Ellis also pictorially capture the moment.

11:01 p.m. The “GOT” cast is still holding court at HBO.

11:07 p.m. Carey, who’s made her way over to HBO, snaps a few selfies with party guests, encouraging a line of hopefuls to form around her. The singer eventually makes her way to the exit, but not before blowing kisses to guests and doing a final bop to DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.”

11:30 p.m. Garcelle Beauvais helps herself to HBO’s extensive buffet and takes a seat.

12:37 p.m. Zoe Kravitz greets Drake, who’s still behind the DJ booth at Netflix, with a big hug. She joins Wiley, Nicole Scherzinger, and the many partygoers who keep the dance floor occupied until the early morning hours.