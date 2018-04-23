The Duchess of Cambridge Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge had their third child on Monday, a baby boy weighing in at 8lbs 7oz.

The new prince, fifth in line to the British throne, was born in St Mary’s Hospital, London. International media, and a crowd of well-wishers, have been outside the hospital all morning. Press and photographers are still in position, waiting for the royal couple to emerge with their new baby.

Bookmakers, meanwhile, were taking bets on the name of the new prince, with Arthur, James and Philip among the favorites. The new baby is the couple’s third and joins Prince George, born in 2013, and Princess Charlotte, born in 2015.

The Duchess was admitted to hospital early Monday morning and the official announcement of the birth was made seven hours later.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11.01am,” Kensington Palace said in an official statement. “The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The Palace added: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”