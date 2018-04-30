Daytime Emmy Awards 2018: All the Biggest Moments

“Days of Our Lives” was the big winner at the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, taking home five of the biggest awards of the night including Outstanding Drama Series.

“We’re going to go to Las Vegas next,” Ken Corday, executive producer, “Days,” quipped backstage. “We’re on a winning streak!”

“Days” also won the top awards for writing and directing in a drama series and for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, James Reynolds (Abe Carver), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady).

“I was thrilled to come here and have this amazing team of writers to work with,” said Ron Carlivati, head writer, backstage. “We’re happy that the fans have responded.”

The evening started off well for ABC serial “General Hospital” after Chloe Lanier (Nelle Benson) and Vernee Watson (Stella Henry) won for Outstanding Younger Leading Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series, respectively.

Told that her award had once been won by Julianne Moore (“As the World Turns”), Lanier said, “She’s one of my idols so this feels very special.”

“The Young and the Restless’” Camryn Grimes earned her second career Emmy, this time in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for a story in which her character, Mariah, questioned her sexuality.

“Most importantly,” Grimes said in her acceptance speech, “to everyone who has dared to dream and dared to love honestly, this is for you.”

“The Bold and the Beautiful” won seven Daytime Emmys at Friday night’s Creative Arts ceremony and scored one more on Sunday when Chris Van Etten, a marine-turned-actor on “General Hospital,” presented Rome Flynn (Zende Forrester) the award for Outstanding Younger Leading Actor in a Drama Series.

“The biggest message I’d like to send is that there is no ‘normal’ in Hollywood,” says Van Etten, who lost both of his legs while serving in the military. “If I can do this, anyone with a disability can.”

There were tributes to shows enjoying major milestones this year including the Daytime Emmys. Clips of past awards shows aired throughout the night. Peter Marshall and Tom Bergeron, both of whom have hosted “The Hollywood Squares” and also past Daytime Emmy Awards, presented the game show categories.

“No matter how long you work in the business you never lose the part of you that’s a fan,” Bergeron told Variety backstage. “When you get to be with the people you grew up watching and admiring, that’s the gravy in a career.”

Backstage, Wayne Brady, who won Outstanding Game Show Host for “Let’s Make A Deal,” thanked late predecessor Monty Hall.

“Monty’s the reason I’m doing the show,” Brady said. “He said I just want to see you and the show win. This is Monty’s award.”

Elizabeth Hubbard, who won the first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her role on “The Doctors” presented with another Outstanding Lead Actress winner, Martha Byrne (“As the World Turns”) to this year’s winner, Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) of “The Young and the Restless.”

There were two pairs of Lifetime Achievement Award recipients. Venerable TV producers of children’s programming Sid and Marty Krofft were honored on Friday. “On your worst day, help someone,” Marty said in his speech. “Days” duo Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Doug and Julie Williams) were honored on Sunday.

“Shows are constantly battling time cuts, budget cuts, even cast cuts, and yet we all command a vast loyal audience because these are great shows,” Seaforth Hayes said. “Let us continue giving our viewers the romance that they love so much plus something more — let us give them plots that reflect our turbulent times,” Hayes added.

Backstage, hosts of “The Talk” (which won Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment) were seen giving congratulatory hugs to the hosts of “The Real” (which won for Outstanding Talk Show Host Entertainment).

“They looked like how we felt that one year we won that category,” said “The Talk’s” Julie Chen. “That was a beautiful moment tonight.”

After the awards, CBS Daytime held its annual party in a hall adjacent to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium where the awards were held while “Days” celebrated at Bistro 45 in Pasadena.