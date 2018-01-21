Common Says An Oprah Presidency Would Bring America Back to ‘Compassionate Leaders’ That ‘Care About Human Beings’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Common is ready to sport his “Oprah 2020” gear.

The rapper and actor said while he doesn’t think Oprah will run for President, he would be rooting for her if she did choose to set her sights on the White House.

Moments after taking the stage at the Respect Rally at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Common chatted with Variety, alongside actress Tessa Thompson, who kicked off the rally with the first celebrity speech at the event.

During Common’s speech, he rapped about powerful women, naming Beyonce, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Oprah.

“Of course, I think she should run, but I don’t think she will,” Common responded when asked by Variety if he thinks Oprah should run for President, following her impactful speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month, which kicked off a social media campaign of sorts for Oprah to run for office.

“I think what we all got a taste of when she did her Golden Globes speech, it just reminded us when leaders that are compassionate and leaders that care, what it would be like to have a leader like that again,” Common said.

“One thing that I loved about President Obama was, no matter what his politics was, you could tell he cared about human beings,” he continued. “And at the core, Oprah is one of those dynamic human beings that cares about people, and we all saw that light, like, ‘Wow, this would be amazing.’ Of course, it would be amazing to have a woman, a black woman, in that position — but more importantly, just somebody that loves and that cares.”

