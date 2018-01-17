’12 Strong’: Chris Hemsworth Hopes Film Can Reduce ‘Misconceptions’ About Afghanistan

At the world premiere of “12 Strong” at New York’s Lincoln Center Tuesday night, Australian-born Chris Hemsworth recalled being impacted by the Sept. 11 attacks that forever changed America.

“I have very vivid, vivid memories of 9/11,” Hemsworth shared with Variety.

“12 Strong” is based on the true story of 12 special force operatives who took on the dangerous task of fighting alongside Afghan warlords to take down the Taliban in the wake of 9/11.

“The story needed to be told and do away with this misconception and generalizing of that area of the world,” he said. There are people there fighting for the same freedoms we are and that’s what makes special forces so impressive.”

The star, who plays Captain Mitch Nelson in the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced war drama, added, “I thought I knew what happened the following weeks, but I didn’t. I was fascinated by this story.”

Bruckheimer and director Nikolai Fuglsig agreed that Hemsworth’s understanding of the heroic story made him a great lead. “Chris really wanted to tell the story like we did. He really wants to honor these men,” said Bruckheimer with Fuglsig adding, “He was so committed to this story and telling this story right.”

The movie also stars Michael Shannon, Michael Pena, Trevante Rhodes, and Rob Riggle.

“12 Strong” opens nationwide on Jan. 19.