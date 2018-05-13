Sweet Spots for Post-Cannes Retreats: Portugal, Provence and London

One of the many pleasures of attending the Cannes Film Festival is tacking on a getaway to one of the Europe’s many easily accessible destinations. Even just a weekend helps to decompress from the film frenzy — especially if it’s in wine-soaked Provence, swinging London or a renowned spot near Lisbon. Try these lodgings for much more than just a hotel room.

Movie History in Portugal

One of Portugal’s grand resorts, the Palacio Estoril is just a half-hour from downtown Lisbon near the quaint beach town of Cascais. Built in 1930, its lobby and grounds served as location for the James Bond film “In Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” In fact, one of the concierges who appeared in the film as a young man is still at the hotel today. It’s adjacent to the Estoril Casino, which served as inspiration for Ian Fleming’s “Casino Royale,” but the Palacio also offers golf, a the Banyan Tree spa, a vast pool and a variety of room types. PalacioEstorilHotel.com

Luxury in the Vineyards

Winner of numerous awards for wine tourism, the intimate, historic five-star Domaine de la Verriere features just four suites and three rooms for maximum privacy. Surrounded by the property’s own vineyards and Provencal style garden, it’s the perfect place to learn more about the nearby wineries of Gigondas and Chateauneuf-de-Pape, taste the estate’s honey or just float in the tranquil pool. Each suite is equipped with Frette linens and tastefully themed to one of the region’s signatures: olive trees, bees, lavender, wild boars and sunflowers. About a two and a half hour drive from Cannes, by way of Aix-en-Provence. Laverriere.com

Pampered in London

There’s a quiet and pampering retreat right in the center of London overlooking leafy Hyde Park. The newly expanded The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, London beckons with gracious hospitality and a soothing new look from interior designer Adam Tihany. Additions range from a couple’s suite outfitted with a custom steam, heat and therapeutic mud room to anti-aging therapies.

95 of the hotel’s guest rooms (those facing the busy Knightsbridge shopping district) were recently redone in cool contemporary shades of green and mauve. The hotel’s two-story main entry hall has been reconfigured to allow in more natural light; the entrance is steps from the Knightsbridge tube station and Piccadilly line.

The final element of the hotel’s multi-year room renovation is set to be completed in June with the redo of all parkside rooms and the addition of two Hyde Park-facing penthouses that open to all-encompassing views. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and Bar Boulud are the hotel’s restaurants, well populated with locals and visitors alike. mandarinoriental.com