New L.A. Restaurants for Winter 2018:

There’s still plenty of restaurant activity on the west side of Los Angeles, but some of the season’s hottest spots are downtown, in Silver Lake, and in lesser-known Lincoln Heights, where Momofuku offshoot Majordomo has opened just east of Chinatown.

New York Hotspot NoMad Hits L.A.

New York’s popular NoMad Hotel, a partnership between Will Guidara and Daniel Humm and the Sydell Group, has set up shop in downtown L.A.’s historic Bank of Italy building, with a stunning design that emphasizes elegant, old-world style and rich jewel tones. From the red crystal chandeliers in the lobby coffee bar to restrooms in the former bank vault, the vintage design pays homage to the building’s gilded history.

The mirrored coffee bar transforms to a cocktail bar in the evening, while daytime treats include a selection of stuffed croissants — think banana cream, cappuccino, carrot cake or Everything seasoning stuffed with chive cream cheese. A rooftop pool and bar will open later in the spring.

Mezzanine, the most formal of the hotel’s dining options, offers high-style dishes like scallops with hen of the woods mushrooms, amaranth and sorrel; or suckling pig confit with persimmons, wild spinach and bacon marmalade. Lunch offerings in the lobby restaurant include vegetable-forward plates like avocado soup with apple and almonds and carrot tartare with sunflower seeds, mustard and quail egg, as well as dry-aged burgers and Cobb salad. 649 S. Olive Street, Los Angeles

Freedman’s: Modern Deli That Goes From Bagels to Beyond

may occupy a shabby strip mall where Silver Lake meets Echo Park, but inside it’s all homey flowered wallpaper and retro wood touches, a fitting backdrop for a menu of elevated Jewish cooking like your bubbe might have made if she trained at Noma. Appetizers like smoked dates with schmaltz, whitefish cigars, a crispy potato latke waffle topped with cured trout or chopped duck liver make a creative start; mains include a monstrously flavorful Reuben sandwich, meaty mutton chop or chicken dinner for two. Don’t miss the half sour salad, which incorporates housemade pickles for a subtle and refreshing touch of green. Brunch and a full bar coming soon. 2619 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake Freedman’s may occupy a shabby strip mall where Silver Lake meets Echo Park, but inside it’s all homey flowered wallpaper and retro wood touches, a fitting backdrop for a menu of elevated Jewish cooking like your bubbe might have made if she trained at Noma. Appetizers like smoked dates with schmaltz, whitefish cigars, a crispy potato latke waffle topped with cured trout or chopped duck liver make a creative start; mains include a monstrously flavorful Reuben sandwich, meaty mutton chop or chicken dinner for two. Don’t miss the half sour salad, which incorporates housemade pickles for a subtle and refreshing touch of green. Brunch and a full bar coming soon.

Inko Nito: A Stylish Robata for Downtown L.A.

A host of ambitious developments is planned for downtown L.A.’s Arts District, and 225-227 S. Garey St., Los Angeles A host of ambitious developments is planned for downtown L.A.’s Arts District, and restaurants are getting ready to meet the demand. The latest entry is Inko Nito , from the global Zuma group. Dishes from the robata grill include baby back pork ribs with Japanese whiskey glaze, yellowtail collar with brown butter ponzu and corn on the cob with smoked chili butter. Kimchi rice, salmon tataki salad and charred coconut soft-serve ice cream round out the menu.