New L.A. Restaurants and Updated Favorites for Spring 2018

This spring it’s all about the mall in the L.A. restaurant world, with Terra and Il Pesce Cucina bringing the flavors of field and sea to Eataly at Westfield Century City while the Beverly Center gets a revamp with Farmhouse, Yardbird and Tocaya Organica joining the already-opened Cal Mare. Other new openings include The Henry in the former Newsroom Cafe space on Robertson, while the Somni tasting counter replaces SAAM at the SLS Hotel, and Crustacean re-opens with a new look.

The Henry is the Latest News on Robertson

The Henry, from Arizona-based Fox Restaurant Concepts, has opened in the revamped Robertson Plaza. Updated with a glam brass-trimmed bar, cushy seating and navy plaid wallpaper, the space also nods to its Newsroom Cafe past with racks of magazines on display. It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a coffee bar and creative cocktails make it work for morning meetings or after-work drinks. The accessible menu includes plenty of hearty salads and sandwiches at lunch, and dinner choices make gentle nods to Mexican and Asian flavors along with simple grilled proteins. For dessert, try the peanut butter moelleux with chocolate cake, caramel and peanut butter gelato. 120 N. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles

Somni Debuts Luxe Tasting Counter at SLS Hotel

Tucked into José Andrés’ Bazaar restaurant at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Somni brings a high-end tasting-menu experience to a 10-seat counter. Aitor Zabala created the menu — 20-plus courses that meld traditional Spanish dishes with modern experiments, allowing diners to observe the exhibition kitchen. Beverage pairings include three wine themes: small-production wines; rare and limited bottles and vintage; and a nonalcoholic pairing that offers house-made infusions that evoke the body and aromatic profiles of specific California and Spanish wines. SLS Hotel, 465 S. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Hills