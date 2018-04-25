Time 100 Gala: J. Lo ‘Feels Naked,’ Shawn Mendes Performs, Kesha Hugs Parkland Survivors

If there’s one person who can make an entrance in a room packed with VIPs, it’s Jennifer Lopez, who arrived at the Time 100 with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and a parade of backup dancers. Decked out in a sequined gown, she had politicians, authors, actors and activists on their feet at the gala, as she sang and danced (in stilettos) to a medley of her greatest hits, including “On The Floor,” “If You Had My Love” and “Jenny From the Block.”

“I love coming back to New York,” said Lopez, adding that her mom from Queens was in the house. “It’s my hometown.” Later in her set, after a costume change, she put on a fur coat. “This works really well in Vegas,” she said, about an outfit that featured a glimmering thong. “In this room, I feel naked in your bedroom.”

The Time 100 at Jazz at Lincoln Center is always one of the most star-studded dinners in New York. Meredith bought Time Inc. for $2.8 million last November, and it has since put Time and other brands up for sale. But at least for one night, that didn’t dampen the mood of the party.

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal kicked off the evening with introductory remarks. “A record 45 people on the list are below the age of 40,” he said, about the magazine’s annual feature of the most influential people in the world. As attendees enjoyed a salad-and-steak dinner, there was a performance from Shawn Mendes.

Related Milli Vanilli Biopic Producers Hope End of Ratner Deal Could Revive Long-Gestating Project Jennifer Lopez's 'Shades of Blue' to End With Season 3 on NBC

This year’s sightings included Maxine Waters, Trevor Noah, Megyn Kelly, Lena Waithe, Ronan Farrow, Gayle King, Samantha Bee, Hoda Kotb, Sterling K. Brown and RuPaul. But perhaps the biggest stars in the room were the Parkland shooting survivors — Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Alex Wind, Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin — who were greeted throughout the night by many of the honorees.

“Dear Evan Hanson” star Ben Platt, who participated in March for Our Lives, spent the early part of the festivities in their corner of the room. Kesha gave Gonzalez a hug, as they posed for photographs. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt also went over to them and offered their encouragement.

Olympic athlete Adam Rippon brought his mom as a date. “I met Nicole Kidman earlier tonight, and she even let me smell her husband,” he said, during a toast. “If it wasn’t for the words that my mom told me — ‘Never give up on your dreams’ — I would never have had that experience.” As he was leaving the dinner, he told Variety that he was starting “Dancing With the Stars” next week. There was just one problem: “I can’t dance.”

Here are some other highlights: