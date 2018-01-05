Golden Globes Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson on the Black Dress Movement, #MeToo

In preparation for this Sunday’s awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosted a Golden Globes Social Media Luncheon on Thursday, highlighting this year’s Golden Globes Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson.

Johnson, the daughter of actor Dwayne Johnson, was joined by former Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx; and HFPA member Margaret Gardiner for a panel discussion on social media, women’s empowerment, growing up in the spotlight, and the 75th annual Golden Globes. Johnson is the show’s first Golden Globes Ambassador, a title that used to be called Mr. and Mrs. Golden Globe.

Hollywood’s recent wave of sexual harassment allegations was discussed at the luncheon, and Johnson said of this year’s Golden Globes, “I feel like this particular show is going to be really special with the #MeToo movement and all the women that are coming together. I’m really interested to see where Hollywood goes after this and I think it’s going to be a really great change.”

At the red carpet rollout earlier in the day, Johnson told Variety that she will be wearing black during the ceremony, joining the movement planned by stars to protest gender inequality and sexual harassment.

“I’m proud of all the women who are coming together and standing in solidarity because it becomes more than just sexual harassment in Hollywood, but across all different work fields,” she said. She also spoke about her experience so far as Golden Globes Ambassador, saying her favorite part was being on hand for the announcement of the award nominations. As for the stars she hopes to meet at the show, Johnson will be keeping an eye out for Gal Gadot and Alison Brie.

Gardiner said she also plans to wear black at the Globes to be part of the movement, although, she noted, “it’s a bit controversial.”

“I think this a wonderful way to look at the red carpet. If you see a sea of black, it’s going to make a statement,” she said during the panel. “It’s going to say things have to change, that this is the death of everything that came before. We’re in a new era.”

The Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.