Sneak Peek at 2018 SAG Awards Post-Show Gala

Following Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony, the stars of the big and small screen will keep celebrating at the official after-party just steps away from the award show stage at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

The SAG Awards Post-Award Gala, hosted by People magazine and the Entertainment Industry Foundation for the 22nd year, is unlike other parties in that it is directly connected to the show. The event will honor the charitable efforts of actors in their communities as well as make an annual donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

“That [stars] can literally walk from their seats to the after-party in like four minutes is nothing like any awards show that happens,” event producer Tony Schubert said. “With the Oscars, you have to have to walk out of the Dolby, up the stairs, take an elevator to grandmother’s house we go, and we end up at the party. There’s a lot of stuff in between that prevents people from getting there very quickly so this is a really great thing that doesn’t happen with any other awards show.”

The theme of this year’s gala is reflection, which is an intentional departure from last year’s Parisian street setting. The auditorium is covered with mirrors, colorful lighting, and a fern wall to give a “modern, Berlin nightclub vibe,” said Schubert.

“I just felt like I wanted to create a really sexy room where we were able to play with a lot of technology,” he added. “Last year the lighting was really muted and made you feel like you were outside in Paris, so we wanted to use the technology that was new and a lot of people hadn’t seen yet and put that into the design of the event.”

This year will also include a photo booth inspired by the Broad Museum’s popular infinity room, and will give a nod to TNT’s new show “The Alienist,” as the network, along with TBS, sponsors the gala. The menu is created by Wolfgang Puck, and along with various wines and cocktails, sponsor L’Oreal Paris will host a juice bar and makeup touch-ups. DJ Michelle Pesce will also perform throughout the night.

The gala organizers expect the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement to impact the show and carry over into the afterparty, as the SAG Awards are welcoming Kristen Bell as its first ever host and will have all-female presenters.

“I’m sure that there will be lots of talk in the room about (#MeToo). By having Kristen Bell as host for the first time, the SAG Awards have never had a host so this is pretty monumental for them,” Schubert said. However, event organizers state that it should remain a celebratory environment overall.

The SAG Awards airs live on TNT and TBS on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.