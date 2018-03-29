AT&T-Time Warner Trial: Comcast Executive Says ‘No Reason’ to Believe Merger Will Change Leverage

WASHINGTON — A top executive at Comcast testified at the AT&T-Time Warner antitrust trial on Thursday that he has “no reason” to believe that the massive merger will have an impact on their company’s negotiations for Turner channels or HBO.

A key argument in the Justice Department’s case is that the merger will give AT&T-Time Warner increased leverage to demand more onerous fees from distribution rivals, ultimately driving up prices for consumers.

But Greg Rigdon, executive vice president of content acquisition for Comcast, was asked by Time Warner’s attorney Kevin Orsini what would change after the merger.

While cautioning that he didn’t know how the company would operate, he said he had “no reason to believe it will impact my negotiations with Turner or HBO.”

A portion of Rigdon’s testimony was being conducted in closed session in the courtroom, with only the judge and the parties present.

Rigdon acknowledged that Comcast agreed to pay more for Turner channels in recent carriage negotiations, but he declined to say in open court whether the rate was greater than inflation.

Comcast, with 20 million subscribers, is the largest cable company in the U.S. and AT&T’s biggest rival for pay-TV customers.

Another argument that the Justice Department has made is that the merger will give two vertically integrated media giants, AT&T-Time Warner and Comcast-NBC Universal, the incentive to work together to restrict access to their content from emerging internet distribution rivals.

Asked if there was any reason to believe that the companies would engage in such collusion, Rigdon said, “No.”