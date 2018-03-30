‘Will & Grace’ Showrunner Donates John Oliver’s ‘Marlon Bundo’ Book to Indiana Schools

John Oliver and the “Last Week Tonight” team might have to order another printing of “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” after “Will & Grace” showrunner Max Mutchnick announced he purchased a copy of the book for every public grammar school in Indiana.

Mutchnick posted a picture of a letter addressed to all 1,121 elementary schools in Indiana with a caption stating he has bought a copy of Oliver’s children’s book, which was written by Jill Twiss, for each one. The showrunner wrote, “I was blown away by the new John Oliver children’s book, ‘A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.’ With Easter upon us, I wanted to not only support the brilliance of John Oliver, but also celebrate the Gayest Bunny of Them All: The Easter Bunny.”

“Here’s why: Mike Pence has had an enormous platform in Indiana, and as it relates to gay people, he’s used it to spread a message of intolerance,” Mutchnick continued. “By donating these books, I hope to counter those efforts and provide positive role models and a story of inclusion for children in Pence’s home state.”

During the March 19 episode of his late-night show, Oliver revealed that the “Last Week Tonight” team wrote a book about Vice President Pence’s rabbit named Marlon Bundo that would be available to order the day before Pence’s story, also based on the life of the rabbit, was released. In Oliver’s version, Marlon Bundo is gay and falls in love with another male rabbit. Pence has been criticized for his stances on policies that affect the LGBTQ community, especially during his time as Indiana governor.

In the sample letter to one of the schools, the producer said he read the book to his twin daughters. “It’s a poignant story about how love and community can rise above intolerance,” Mutchnick wrote. He added that “books allow children to dream and hope.”

The book topped Pences’ in sales and landed at number one on Amazon’s best-sellers list. All the proceeds are donated to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides LGBTQ youth with suicide prevention services and counseling.