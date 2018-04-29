Trump Says Michelle Wolf Really ‘Bombed’ at Correspondents Dinner

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took aim at Michelle Wolf’s racy White House Correspondents dinner performance, saying that she “bombed” and that the event itself was a “very big, boring bust.”

Trump skipped the dinner, but was at a rally in Washington, Michigan.

His press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, sat at the head table at the D.C. event, as Wolf went through a series of blistering barbs that included jokes aimed at her and Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to the president, who also attended.

Trump tweeted, “While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really ‘bombed.’ @ greggutfeld should host next year! @ PeteHegseth’

While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really “bombed.” @greggutfeld should host next year! @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2018

Some of Wolf’s jokes were met with laughs in the Washington Hilton ballroom, in particular a joke about Jake Tapper. “I know there’s a lot of people who want me to talk about Russia and Putin and collusion, but I’m not gonna do that—because there’s a lot of liberal media here and I’ve never wanted to know what any of you look like when you orgasm. Except for you, Jake Tapper.”

But there were other moments that attendees thought were uncomfortable and unfair. That included jokes aimed at Sanders, who was sitting just a few steps away from Wolf, and was stone faced at some of the scathing humor.

Related Andrew Garfield on Trump and Gun Control: 'We're in the Darkest of Dark' White House Correspondents' Dinner: Michelle Wolf Targets Trump in Racy Monologue

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. You know? Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? What’s Uncle Tom, but for white women who disappoint other white women?”

Maggie Haberman, the New York Times White House correspondent who was among the evening’s award winners, tweeted that Sanders “sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive.” Her colleague, Peter Baker, wrote, “Unfortunately, I don’t think we advanced the cause of journalism tonight.”

Sanders stayed at the event afterward and posed for pictures and selfies with attendees. Later, at the MSNBC After Party, held at the Art Museum of the Americas, she got hugs from Gary Cohn, Trump’s former top economic adviser. She said that she was “fine,” but also said that she was concerned that Wolf’s routine would dominate the reporting on the event, which was otherwise focused on the First Amendment and press freedom.

Wolf countered the criticism on Twitter, with a message back to Haberman.

“Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though?” she wrote.

Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though? 😘 https://t.co/JRzzvhBuey — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

Wolf attended a party afterward at the Riggsby, a D.C. eatery, and when she arrived she was greeted by irreverent chants of, “Lock her up! Lock her up!” by a crowd of friends and others, including representatives from Netflix. She will host a new weekly series for the streaming platform, starting next month, called “The Break with Michelle Wolf.”

The WHCA and its president, Margaret Talev of Bloomberg, did not see Wolf’s jokes beforehand. Past comedians who have taken the gig said that it is difficult, given the venue, the crowd and the scrutiny. Some attendees said that they wished that Wolf would have adopted one of the mottos of another humor-laced press dinner, the Gridiron, which is “singe, not burn.”

Wolf’s performance recalled some of the reaction that ensued after Stephen Colbert entertained at the 2006 dinner. Then, Colbert gave a blistering monologue aimed at President George W. Bush, who was sitting in the room. It created enough of a controversy that the choice of an entertainer the following year was much safer: Rich Little.

Wolf also reacted to another criticism, from former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. He called the event a “disgrace.” Wolf responded, “Thank you!”

The ballroom this year was filled to capacity, even without Trump and free of the parade of Hollywood celebrities who typically made the trek to D.C. during the Obama years. Among those who did attend this year were Jordan Klepper, host of “The Opposition on Comedy Central,” and Kathy Griffin, a guest of the Washington Blade, whose career is recovering after she lost work and concert gigs after she posed for a photo shoot with a prop severed head of Trump. She later apologized, but said that she got a visit from the Secret Service as well as death threats.

The Hill’s Judy Kurtz asked for Griffin’s take on Wolf shortly after it ended. “It’s so ironic — like Sarah Huckabee Sanders sitting there and having to take it was just heaven,” Griffin said.

Jon Favreau, one of the principals in Pod Save America and former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, faulted the focus in the aftermath of the event.

“Comedian ends comedy dinner by saying that Flint still doesn’t have clean water, an attempt to point out Washington’s continued neglect of people who need help. Washington responds with a rigorous debate about the tone and civility of the comedian’s jokes. Perfect.”