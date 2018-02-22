You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Points to Video Games, Movies as Possible Causes of Violence

Alex Stedman

CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A day after a listening session to address concerns from survivors of the Parkland school shooting, President Donald Trump pointed to video games and movies as possible causes for violence, as the White House is faced with raising rallies for gun control laws.

“I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people’s thoughts,” he said at a meeting on school safety. “And then you go the further step, and that’s the movies.”

“You see these movies, they’re so violent and yet, a kid is able to see the movie if sex isn’t involved,” he went on. “Killing is involved, and maybe they have to put a rating system for that.”

His comments are similar to criticisms that the NRA made in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shootings, in that a problem is the violent culture perpetrated by the entertainment industry.

In 2013, Vice President Joseph Biden met with industry lobbying representatives to talk about on-screen violence, but nothing came of the recommendation to launch an extensive scientific study of the effects on media violence on children.

On Wednesday, survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which killed 17 people, gathered at the White House to talk to Trump in search of solutions. While Trump discussed mental health issues and the idea of teachers being supplied with guns, many of the survivors raised questions about the accessibility of guns in the U.S., especially assault rifles like the shooter’s AR-15.

“I don’t understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war, an A-R” said Samuel Zeif, a student of Marjory Douglas High School, tearfully. “How is it that easy to buy this type of weapon? How do we not stop this after Columbine, after Sandy Hook? I’m sitting with a mother who lost her son. It’s still happening.”

In a series of tweets early Thursday, Trump suggested allowing “highly trained teachers” to have a gun in the classroom, and added that he will be “strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health.”

More Politics

  Trump Gun Violence

    Trump Points to Video Games, Movies as Possible Causes of Violence

    A day after a listening session to address concerns from survivors of the Parkland school shooting, President Donald Trump pointed to video games and movies as possible causes for violence, as the White House is faced with raising rallies for gun control laws. “I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on […]

  Amy Poehler - Parks and Recreation

    'Parks and Recreation' Team Rips Into NRA for Using Amy Poehler GIF

    A day after a listening session to address concerns from survivors of the Parkland school shooting, President Donald Trump pointed to video games and movies as possible causes for violence, as the White House is faced with raising rallies for gun control laws. “I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on […]

  Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student

    Parkland Survivors, Parents of Victims Challenge NRA, D.C. Politicos at CNN Town Hall

    A day after a listening session to address concerns from survivors of the Parkland school shooting, President Donald Trump pointed to video games and movies as possible causes for violence, as the White House is faced with raising rallies for gun control laws. “I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on […]

  Senator Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., announces her

    Claire McCaskill's GOP Opponent Slams Her Over Hollywood Ties

    A day after a listening session to address concerns from survivors of the Parkland school shooting, President Donald Trump pointed to video games and movies as possible causes for violence, as the White House is faced with raising rallies for gun control laws. “I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on […]

  Michael Wolff

    'Fire and Fury' Author Michael Wolff to Go on Speaking Tour

    A day after a listening session to address concerns from survivors of the Parkland school shooting, President Donald Trump pointed to video games and movies as possible causes for violence, as the White House is faced with raising rallies for gun control laws. “I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on […]

