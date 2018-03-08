Trump Meets with Video Game Industry, Watchdog Groups to Talk Gun Violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump met with video game executives and watchdog groups on Thursday at the White House to talk about gun violence, one of a series of meetings planned by the White House in the wake of the Parkland, Fla. school shootings.

But video game fans, gun control groups and even some students from the Parkland, Fla., shooting massacre expressed concern that the focus on on-screen violence would distract from taking measures to limit the access of firearms.

Those attending included Strauss Zelnick of Take Two Interactive and the CEO of Rockstar Games; Pat Vance, president of the Entertainment Software Rating Board; Mike Gallagher, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association; and Robert Altman, chairman and CEO of ZeniMax Media, which is the parent company of Bethesda Networks.

ESA, which represents the video game industry, had no immediate comment.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), one of the lawmakers at the meeting, called for the similar meetings with the film industry.

“I believe the solution to curtailing violence lies in an all-encompassing approach, focused on several different factors that may contribute to school shootings,” she said in a statement afterward. “Discussions should not be limited to just video games and guns. The President’s approach of leaving no stone unturned is prudent and similar meetings with the movie industry pertaining to gun violence on film should also be conducted.”

She added, “Today’s meeting was an opportunity to learn and hear from different sides about concerns and possible solutions to violence in schools. I believe significant progress was made today, and my hope is that we can build on this progress in the future.”

The meeting was not open to the press.

The White House also included other participants who have been critical of the video game industry, including Melissa Henson, program director of the Parents Television Council, and Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center, a conservative watchdog group.

Dave Grossman, a retired lieutenant colonel, also was there. He is the author of “On Killing: The Psychological Cost of Learning to Kill in War and Society,” and “Assassination Generation: Video Games, Aggression and the Psychology of Killing.” The books look at the influence of the media in the desensitization of society toward violence and aggression.

Other lawmakers at the meeting included Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Martha Roby (R-Ala.).

The ESA has long pushed back against claims that video game violence causes real-life aggression.

“Many games with violent content sold in the U.S. – and some with far more violence – are also sold in foreign markets,” ESA’s website reads. “However, the level of violent crime in these foreign markets is considerably lower than that in the U.S., suggesting that influences such as the background of the individual, the availability of guns and other factors are more relevant to understanding the cause of any particular crime.” That was a sentiment expressed by others, including David Hogg, a student at the high school where the shooting massacre occurred on Feb. 14.

“I don’t think that is what we need to be focusing on in this situation,” he said on MSNBC on Wednesday.

Colby Zintl, vice president of external affairs at Common Sense Media, told Variety that the meeting was a “distraction” from a post-Parkland focus on gun measures. Common Sense Media is an advocacy organization, but its focus has been on media guidance for parents.

She said that although there have been studies showing a correlation between the minors watching of video games and real-life aggression, a causal link between the on-screen violence and school shootings has never been established.