Video Game CEOs, Watchdog Groups Among Attendees at White House Gun Violence Meeting

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s meeting on Thursday with representatives of the video game industry will include several CEOs as well as representatives from a parents group and media watchdog organization.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss video games and gun violence. House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders indicated that part of the discussion would be whether there is a causal link between on-screen mayhem and real-life aggression.

The White House list of participants includes Strauss Zelnick of Take Two Interactive and the CEO of Rockstar Games; Pat Vance, president of the Entertainment Software Rating Board; Mike Gallagher, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association; and Robert Altman, chairman and CEO of ZeniMax Media, which is the parent company of Bethesda Networks.

Also scheduled are Melissa Henson, program director of the Parents Television Council, and Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center, a conservative watchdog group.

Also scheduled is Dave Grossman, a retired lieutenant colonel who is the author of “On Killing: The Psychological Cost of Learning to Kill in War and Society,” and “Assassination Generation: Video Games, Aggression and the Psychology of Killing.” The books look at the influence of the media in the desensitization of society toward violence and aggression.

Three lawmakers are scheduled to attend: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) and Rep. Martha Roby (R-Ala.).

“As we continue to work towards creating school safety programs that protect all children, the president will be meeting with video game industry leaders and members of Congress to discuss violent video-game exposure and the correlation to aggression and desensitization in children,” said White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters. “This meeting will be the first of many with industry leaders to discuss this important issue.”

The ESA, which represents the video game industry, has long pushed back against claims that video game violence causes real-life aggression.