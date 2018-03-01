Trump to Meet with Video Game Executives to Discuss Gun Violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will meet with executives from the video game industry next week to talk about gun violence, the White House announced on Thursday.
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at the press briefing that the meeting will be in the context of issues of violence and school safety, and the executives will offer their input “to see what they can do on that front.”
While Trump indicated support for a series of gun measures on Wednesday in a meeting with Capitol Hill lawmakers, last week he also talked about the problem with violence in video games and movies, and suggested that the current rating system was not adequate.
A spokesman for the Entertainment Software Association, which represents video game makers, had no immediate comment. It’s unclear if the White House will seek a similar meeting with studio reps and the MPAA.
In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook shootings in 2012, then-Vice President Joseph Biden held a series of meetings with different groups over the issue of gun violence. He met separately with representatives from the movie and TV business, and later from the video game industry.
No concrete action came out of the meeting, although the White House did recommend more research on the connection between on-screen violence and real life.
The Supreme Court in 2011 struck down a previous attempt by the government to regulate the depiction of violence in video games, concluding that the games were protected by the First Amendment. At issue was a California law that attempted to restrict the sale of violence video games to minors.
The video game industry has long pushed back against claims that there is a link between on-screen violence and real-life acts.
“Many games with violent content sold in the U.S. – and some with far more violence – are also sold in foreign markets,” the ESA says on its website. “However, the level of violent crime in these foreign markets is considerably lower than that in the U.S., suggesting that in uences such as the background of the individual, the availability of guns and other factors are more relevant to understanding the cause of any particular crime.”
In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook shooting massacre, the NRA pointed to video games and movies as contributors to a more violent society, and gun rights activists have labeled Hollywood figures who have spoken out on the issue as hypocritical given the content that comes out of the industry.
But some gun control groups also have been wary of discussion of gun violence veering off into the role of media violence, as they see it as a distraction from taking more concrete steps such as expanding background checks and restrictions on assault weapons.