Donald Trump: Steve Bannon ‘Not Only Lost His Job, He Lost His Mind’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump blasted his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, saying that he has “lost his mind” in response to quotes that Bannon made in a new book about the first year of the Trump presidency.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating 17 candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party.”

He also diminished the role that Bannon played in his election victory. Bannon joined the campaign in August of 2016 in a campaign shakeup.

“Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look,” Trump said. “Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than 30 years by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base — he’s only in it for himself.”

The statement came after The Guardian published quotes from Bannon that were made in Michael Wolff’s upcoming book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” Bannon is quoted as characterizing as “treasonous” a meeting that Donald Trump Jr. arranged with a Russian lawyer and others in June 2016. Bannon also suggested that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation was focused on money laundering. And Bannon said that he was certain that the Russians in the Trump Jr. meeting also were taken to see his father.

“Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was,” Trump said. “It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.”

He added, “We have many great Republican members of Congress and candidates who are very supportive of the Make America Great Again agenda. Like me, they love the United States of America and are helping to finally take our country back and build it up, rather than simply seeking to burn it all down.”

Bannon was fired from his job as White House chief strategist in August. He then returned to serve as executive chairman of Breitbart News Network. A spokeswoman for Bannon did not immediately return a request for comment.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also issued a statement dismissing the book as “filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House.”

“Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad desperate attempts at relevancy,” she said.

New York Magazine posted an excerpt from the book on Wednesday, in which some of Trump’s advisers disparage him, as well as Rupert Murdoch. After a phone call on the issue of immigration and Silicon Valley, Murdoch called Trump a “fucking idiot,” according to the book.

Trump Jr. sent out a series of tweets criticizing Bannon and blaming him for the loss of an Alabama Senate seat. Bannon backed Roy Moore, who was defeated by Doug Jones, the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the state in 25 years. Moore was sworn in on Wednesday.

“Andrew Breitbart would be ashamed of the division and lies Steve Bannon is spreading!” Trump Jr. wrote.