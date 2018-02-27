Trump Taps Campaign Manager for Reelection Bid in 2020

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has tapped Brad Parscale as campaign manager for a 2020 re-election bid.

Trump already filed paperwork for re-election on inauguration day in 2017, although it did not represent a formal announcement. His choice of Parscale, who led his campaign’s digital operations in 2016, is a sign that he is assembling a team for his reelection operation.

“Brad is an amazing talent and was pivotal to our success in 2016. He has our family’s complete trust and is the perfect person to be at the helm of the campaign,” Eric Trump, the president’s son, said in a statement released by Trump’s campaign. Drudge Report first reported on Parscale’s appointment.

The campaign said that in “addition to focusing on building its infrastructure for the 2020 race,” they would be engaged in the 2018 midterms, “providing candidates with general support, endorsements, and rallying the support of the political grassroots by engaging Trump supporters in districts and states.”

Parscale’s success caught the attention of Hollywood. Last year, he was tapped by Black Label Media to serve as their digital consultant on the movie “Only the Brave” to help the film appeal to red state voters. The work was done through his for-profit company Giles-Parscale.

“Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run,” said Jared Kushner, senior adviser to Trump and the president’s son-in-law. “His leadership and expertise will be help build a best-in-class campaign.”

After the campaign, Parscale sat down with “60 Minutes” to explain the campaign’s successful ad strategy.

Trump held his first campaign rally less than a month after he was inaugurated, and has since held eight others. His political events have been paid for under the auspices of a re-election bid.