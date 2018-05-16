Trump Lists Michael Cohen Payment on Financial Disclosure

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump listed a payment of more than $100,000 to his attorney Michael Cohen as a reimbursement to a third party, a revelation made in a 2017 financial disclosure form with the Office of Government Ethics.

Cohen has previously said he paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 as part of a settlement and non-disclosure agreement reached just before the election in 2016. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump.

Rudy Giuliani, who recently began providing legal representation for Trump, said in a Fox News interview earlier this month that Trump reimbursed Cohen. Trump had earlier denied knowledge of such a payment.

The disclosure did not specify what the reimbursement was for, and gave just a range: $101,000-$250,000.

The Office of Government Ethics released Trump’s disclosure form on Wednesday.