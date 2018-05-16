Trump Lists Michael Cohen Payment on Financial Disclosure

Michael Cohen
CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump listed a payment of more than $100,000 to his attorney Michael Cohen as a reimbursement to a third party, a revelation made in a 2017 financial disclosure form with the Office of Government Ethics.

Cohen has previously said he paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 as part of a settlement and non-disclosure agreement reached just before the election in 2016. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump.

Rudy Giuliani, who recently began providing legal representation for Trump, said in a Fox News interview earlier this month that Trump reimbursed Cohen. Trump had earlier denied knowledge of such a payment.

The disclosure did not specify what the reimbursement was for, and gave just a range: $101,000-$250,000.

The Office of Government Ethics released Trump’s disclosure form on Wednesday.

    Trump Lists Michael Cohen Payment on Financial Disclosure

    Senate Democrats Clear First Vote on Move to Restore FCC Net Neutrality Rules

    Music Modernization Act Gains Momentum in Senate

    Smaller Cable Operators Propose Remedy for AT&T-Time Warner Merger

    Sports Betting Is the New Pot as Supreme Court Leaves Legality to States

    First Lady Melania Trump Undergoes Kidney Surgery

