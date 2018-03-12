Will Trump’s California Visit Include a Stop at L.A.’s Tallest Tower?

Is President Trump about to overnight in Los Angeles’ tallest building?

Tenants of the Wilshire Grand Center, the 73-floor structure that is the home of the InterContinental Hotel, have been informed by management that a “VIP/high security visitor” will be visiting on Tuesday evening, with a two-block radius of street closures around the skyscraper, and guests screened before they enter the hotel’s elevators, among other precautions. The security measures will take place from noon on Tuesday to noon on Wednesday, according to the notice.

“Traffic in and around LA will be extremely congested due to the street closures,” the notice said, adding that the “situation is fluid.”

The general manager of the hotel did not immediately return a request for comment, and a spokeswoman for the LAPD did not comment. The 889-room hotel opened last July. A spokeswoman for the Wilshire Grand Center confirmed the security measures but declined comment.

Trump is making his first visit to California on Tuesday, with a stop in San Diego to view prototypes of his proposed border wall, and a later event to address the military.

He then will arrive in L.A. late afternoon. Also on his schedule is a Republican National Committee fundraiser in Beverly Hills at an undisclosed location.

Tickets are $35,000 for individuals and $50,000 per couple, with a top price of $250,000 to contribute to the RNC and other committees.

A source familiar with the plans said few if any industry figures were expected at the event, to be held in a gated community. The locale is being kept under wraps in part out of concern of protests, the source said. Some industry conservatives said that they had heard little about the event. One Democratic operative said, a bit flippantly, that there probably would be a fear of attending out of concern of being “blacklisted” for supporting Trump.

The event is being hosted by Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman; Todd Ricketts, the national finance chairman, and Elliott Broidy, the deputy national finance chairman. Broidy, who has dabbled in some film finance, is lately the source of headlines over his allegation that the agents of government of Qatar hacked his emails.

Broidy wrote on Twitter on Monday, “Recent reports regarding my involvement with activity that is subject to investigative and law enforcement scrutiny are absolutely false. I did not attend meetings in the Seychelles and had absolutely no role in those meetings.”

He added, “Nor did I inappropriately influence the Trump administration regarding the Administration’s foreign policy, although it is true that I strongly support policies being taken by various countries to punish Qatar for its provision of safe harbor to terrorists. Not surprisingly, Qatar and the country’s richly paid political henchmen are now peddling lies aimed to discredit me rather than addressing the policies that led to their problems in the first place.”

Some notable Trump backers from L.A. will not attend, including Tom Barrack, the Colony Capitol CEO and chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. Barrack hosted Trump’s first major fundraiser as a candidate in May, 2016. A spokeswoman said Barrack was out of town and could not make it.