You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Vows ‘to Take a Strong Look’ at Libel Laws in Wake of ‘Fire and Fury’ Release

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump libel laws
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vowed to “take a strong look” at libel laws in the wake of the release of Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which he has attacked as “boring and untruthful.”

“We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about a person, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts,” Trump, reading from a piece of paper, told reporters on Wednesday. “If someone says something that is totally false and knowingly false, that the person who has been abused, defamed, libeled, will have meaningful recourse.”

Trump’s attorney, Charles Harder, sent a cease and desist letter to Wolff and his publisher, Henry Holt & Co., threatening legal action if they moved forward with the publication of the book. They did.

Attorneys for the publisher pushed back on the legal threat, writing to Harder that his letter “stops short of identifying a single statement in the book that is factually false or defamatory.” They defended the accuracy of the book.

But Trump, without referring to “Fire and Fury,” called the current libel laws “a sham and disgrace and do not represent American values or American fairness, so we are going to take a strong look at that. We want fairness — can’t say things that are false, knowingly false, and be able to smile as money pours into your bank account.”

Related

“Fire and Fury” has zoomed to the top of bestseller lists. He told The New Yorker that the book has sold 1 million copies in four days.

It’s unclear what Trump could do to change libel law, which are at the state level and governed by Supreme Court precedent. Trump sued author Tim O’Brien in 2007 over his book “TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald,” but the lawsuit was dismissed.

In the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump also threatened to sue women who accused him of misconduct, as well as the New York Times, but he never followed through on those threats, either.

As a public figure, he would have a high threshold to prove a libel claim. His attorneys would have to show that Wolff and the publisher acted with actual malice — they had a reckless disregard for the truth or knew the information was false, but published it anyway. Moreover, the book’s characterization of Trump’s fitness for office could conceivably be argued as a statement of opinion, which is protected by the First Amendment.

Trump would also face months, if not years, of depositions and even a public trial in which the claims of the book would be at the heart of litigation.

Trump also threatened to “open up” libel laws during the 2016 campaign.

More Politics

  • Donald Trump libel laws

    Trump Vows 'to Take a Strong Look' at Libel Laws in Wake of 'Fire and Fury' Release

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vowed to “take a strong look” at libel laws in the wake of the release of Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which he has attacked as “boring and untruthful.” “We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that […]

  • Darrell Issa

    Darrell Issa Retiring From Congress

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vowed to “take a strong look” at libel laws in the wake of the release of Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which he has attacked as “boring and untruthful.” “We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that […]

  • 75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Oprah Should Run for President -- Even if Only to Spite Trump (Opinion)

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vowed to “take a strong look” at libel laws in the wake of the release of Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which he has attacked as “boring and untruthful.” “We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that […]

  • Michael CohenMichael Cohen, a former lawyer

    President Trump's Lawyer Sues BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS Over Russia Dossier

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vowed to “take a strong look” at libel laws in the wake of the release of Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which he has attacked as “boring and untruthful.” “We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that […]

  • Susan Collins

    Republican Sen. Susan Collins Joins Effort to Reverse FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vowed to “take a strong look” at libel laws in the wake of the release of Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which he has attacked as “boring and untruthful.” “We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that […]

  • Steve Bannon Fired from White House

    Steve Bannon Steps Down From Breitbart News

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vowed to “take a strong look” at libel laws in the wake of the release of Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which he has attacked as “boring and untruthful.” “We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that […]

  • Trump vs Oprah Presidential Race

    Trump Says He Would Beat Oprah Winfrey if She Ran for President

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vowed to “take a strong look” at libel laws in the wake of the release of Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which he has attacked as “boring and untruthful.” “We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad