Trump: U.S. to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal, Reimpose Sanctions

Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Donald Trump
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, in the latest reversal of one his predecessor’s signature initiatives.

In a statement delivered at the White House, Trump said he will reimpose the “highest level” of economic sanctions on Iran.

“This was a horrible, one-sided deal that never should have been made,” Trump said.

“At the heart of the Iran deal was a giant fiction — that a murderous regime desired only a peaceful nuclear energy program. Today we have definitive proof that this Iranian promise was a lie,” Trump said.

Iran agreed to curb the development of its nuclear program and to comply with a system of inspections in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Intelligence officials, including director of national intelligence Dan Coats and CIA director Mike Pompeo said in recent congressional testimony that they had found no evidence that Iran was not in compliance. But Trump cited Israeli intelligence presented by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week to make the claim that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons.

Trump also said that with the lifting of sanctions, Iran’s government has gotten access to financial markets and has continued to fund terrorist activities of Hezbollah and Hamas.

The deal was a signature foreign policy achievement of President Barack Obama’s administration. The agreement was between Iran and six world powers, including the U.S., the U.K., China, France, Russia, and Germany.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who urged Trump to remain in the deal, said on Twitter, “France, Germany, and the UK regret the U.S. decision to leave the [nuclear deal]. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake.”

Trump said that

  • Donald Trump

    Trump: U.S. to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal, Reimpose Sanctions

  • at&t time warner merger

    Justice Department Urges Turner or DirecTV Sale as Remedy to AT&T-Time Warner Merger

  • Eric Schneiderman

    Eric Schneiderman Resigns Amid Claims of Violence Against Women

  • Eric Schneiderman

    N.Y. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Accused of Physical Abuse by Four Women

  • Melania Trump

    Melania Trump's 'Be Best' Initiatives Include Childhood Social Media Use

  • Don Lemon

    CNN's Don Lemon Discusses Calling Out Trump's Lies and 'Racist' Behavior at Variety Summit

