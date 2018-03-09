Former DOJ Officials Ask for Inquiry Into Trump Interference in AT&T-Time Warner Case

WASHINGTON — Nearly a dozen former Justice Department officials want the federal judge to allow an inquiry into potential White House interference in the government’s decision to try to block AT&T’s proposed merger with Time Warner, given President Donald Trump’s professed disdain for the deal and CNN.

The group of Justice Department veterans, including former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and President Richard Nixon’s White House counsel John Dean, filed an amicus brief late on Thursday in which they said they were “concerned that the president and the White House may have interfered in this matter.”

They requested “that the court ensure that the parties are able to examine this issue — and if necessary, the court provide redress — so that the public retains confidence that the Department is fulfilling its mission of ensuring the fair and impartial administration of justice for all Americans.”

The Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against AT&T and Time Warner, filed in November, is set to go to trial on March 19.

The department’s Antitrust Division chief, Makan Delrahim, has denied that the White House influenced the decision to sue. A spokeswoman for the division declined comment.

When the DOJ-AT&T lawsuit was filed, White House spokesman Raj Shah said, “The president did not speak with the Attorney General about this matter, and no White House official was authorized to speak with the Department of Justice on this matter.”

AT&T-Time Warner, led by attorney Dan Petrocelli, last month sought access to “privilege logs,” or records e-mails and oral communications that they believe could shed light on the extent to which the White House was involved. Judge Richard Leon denied the request.

But the former Justice Department officials, in a filing organized by the Protect Democracy Project, argued that even the appearance of White House influence in the matter was a concern, writing that “the mere appearance of vindictiveness is constitutionally problematic.”

They said AT&T-Time Warner’s legal team could make a “prima facie” showing “that the present action was brought with improper motive to retaliate against CNN.”

“The president repeatedly has declared his enmity for CNN and, as a result, declared that his administration would block the merger,” they wrote. “Those voluntary statements regarding the merger and expressing disagreement with CNN because of the content of its reporting should open the door to discovery to help determine whether the president’s political self-interest and potentially unconstitutional bias have infected the handling of this matter.”