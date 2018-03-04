You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Jokes About Impeachment, Melania Leaving Him at Gridiron Dinner

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump
CREDIT: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump attended and address his first Washington media dinner on Saturday, telling jokes to the gathered crowd in an roast-like atmosphere that belied his public antagonism toward to news media.

The event was the Gridiron Dinner, a white-tie event held by the oldest journalism organization in Washington, the Gridiron Club, which dates back to 1885.

Just hours before, Trump tweeted that “Mainstream Media in U.S. is being mocked all over the world. They’ve gone CRAZY!” He was responding to coverage of a chaotic week at the White House, including new questions raised about his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s handling of his official duties as senior adviser and his own real estate businesses.

But joined by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, he was in a much different mood on Saturday.

Trump’s most controversial joke: “I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good.  Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?”

His wife was present, and he asked her is she still loved him. He said she told him, “Behave.”

At one point, Trump joked that Vice President Mike Pence was a good, “straight man,” who begins every day by asking, “Is he impeached yet?”

Related

On the reported talks with North Korea, Trump quipped that it was Kim Jong Un who faced “the risk of dealing with a madman.” He said that North Korea had to “denuke” first.

Trump skipped the dinner last year, and also declined to attend the higher profile White House Correspondents Association event. Just as he had during the campaign, Trump routinely bashed the media, often calling it “fake news,” but also, at one point in a February, 2017, tweet, the “enemy of the American people.”

The event at the Renaissance Washington Hotel may be prelude to whether he decides to go to the WHCA event, which is slated for April 28. Michelle Wolf, who recently landed her own Netflix series, will be the featured entertainer, and she has said that she doesn’t plan to withhold from scathing humor about the president.

Trump was roasted by Comedy Central in 2011, but he has not been as well received at other events that typically call for a mixture of light barbs about opponents and plenty of self-deprecating jokes. In 2016, just weeks before the election, he addressed the Al Smith Dinner along with Hillary Clinton. While he made some jokes, he also was booed when he used the platform to attack her.

More Politics

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Jokes About Impeachment, Melania Leaving Him at Gridiron Dinner

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump attended and address his first Washington media dinner on Saturday, telling jokes to the gathered crowd in an roast-like atmosphere that belied his public antagonism toward to news media. The event was the Gridiron Dinner, a white-tie event held by the oldest journalism organization in Washington, the Gridiron Club, which […]

  • MPAA Touts Economic Impact for California

    MPAA Touts Economic Impact for California From 'A Wrinkle in Time'

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump attended and address his first Washington media dinner on Saturday, telling jokes to the gathered crowd in an roast-like atmosphere that belied his public antagonism toward to news media. The event was the Gridiron Dinner, a white-tie event held by the oldest journalism organization in Washington, the Gridiron Club, which […]

  • Hope Hicks and Josh Raffel

    Will Hope Hicks and Josh Raffel Be Welcome Back in Hollywood After White House Exits?

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump attended and address his first Washington media dinner on Saturday, telling jokes to the gathered crowd in an roast-like atmosphere that belied his public antagonism toward to news media. The event was the Gridiron Dinner, a white-tie event held by the oldest journalism organization in Washington, the Gridiron Club, which […]

  • SNL Alec Baldwin Trump

    Trump Blasts Alec Baldwin on 'SNL': 'Bring Back Darrell Hammond'

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump attended and address his first Washington media dinner on Saturday, telling jokes to the gathered crowd in an roast-like atmosphere that belied his public antagonism toward to news media. The event was the Gridiron Dinner, a white-tie event held by the oldest journalism organization in Washington, the Gridiron Club, which […]

  • Mike Huckabee Republican presidential candidate, former

    Mike Huckabee Says 'Hate Wins,' Publishes Resignation Letter to CMA Foundation

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump attended and address his first Washington media dinner on Saturday, telling jokes to the gathered crowd in an roast-like atmosphere that belied his public antagonism toward to news media. The event was the Gridiron Dinner, a white-tie event held by the oldest journalism organization in Washington, the Gridiron Club, which […]

  • Mike Huckabee Eye of the Tiger

    Mike Huckabee Resigns From Country Music Association Board as Nashville Firestorm Ignites

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump attended and address his first Washington media dinner on Saturday, telling jokes to the gathered crowd in an roast-like atmosphere that belied his public antagonism toward to news media. The event was the Gridiron Dinner, a white-tie event held by the oldest journalism organization in Washington, the Gridiron Club, which […]

  • Donald J. TrumpPresident Trump announces steep

    White House: Trump to Meet With Video Game Executives to Discuss Gun Violence

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump attended and address his first Washington media dinner on Saturday, telling jokes to the gathered crowd in an roast-like atmosphere that belied his public antagonism toward to news media. The event was the Gridiron Dinner, a white-tie event held by the oldest journalism organization in Washington, the Gridiron Club, which […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad