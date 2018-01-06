Trump Defends His Mental Stability, Lashes Out at Critics in Early Morning Tweetstorm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump asserted that he is a “very stable genius” in a series of tweets early Saturday responding to concerns expressed in Michael Wolff’s red-hot new book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” that he has a diminished mental capacity.

Trump has been attacking the author and the book for days, but early on Saturday sent out a series of messages refuting the idea that he is unfit for office. The book portrays the President as easily distracted, unable to comprehend policy, and uninterested in reading.

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence…..” Trump wrote.

He then went on to say suggest that Hillary Clinton, who continues to be a target for him more than a year after he defeated her in the 2016 election, also questioned his mental state.

“..Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star…..”

As he has done before, Trump also bragged that he has superior smarts and was a “genius.”

“..to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”

Wolff’s book release is not the only recent event that has stirred talk about Trump’s critics on right and left over his ability to do the job. A recent interview Trump gave to the New York Times, at least in the eyes of detractors, appeared rambling and at times incoherent. Reporters this week asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about Trump’s mental fitness, and she called the question “disgraceful and laughable.”

Trump is at Camp David for a summit with Republican leaders.

He also tweeted that Brian Ross, the ABC News investigative journalist, “should have been fired!” Ross returned to ABC News after his suspension for making a major error in a story about Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who is now cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.