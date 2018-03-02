Trump Blasts Alec Baldwin on ‘SNL’: ‘Bring Back Darrell Hammond’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that Alec Baldwin’s impression of him on “Saturday Night Live” is “terrible,” and that he wants the show to bring back Darrell Hammond, who also played him on the NBC variety series.

“Alex Baldwin, whose dieing mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him,” Trump tweeted on Friday morning. “Alex, it was also agony for those who were forced to watch. You were terrible. Bring back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent!”

Trump later deleted the original tweet and re-sent it with the typos corrected.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Baldwin fired back with a string of tweets, saying, despite the “agony,” “I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago.”

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

He also attacked Trump’s golfing and tweeting habits, and alleged affairs with porn stars.

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

The actor then went for the jugular, tweeting, “Please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.”

And Mr President…

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

And Mr President…

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Trump’s tweet was apparently a response to a remark that Baldwin made in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Every time I do it now, it’s like agony,” he said when asked how much longer he’ll play Trump on “SNL.” “Agony. I can’t. If things don’t go in the right direction for the midterms. … I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually, and spiritually — than Trump.”

The President’s last tweet about Baldwin was on Dec. 4, 2016. Trump had yet to be inaugurated, but wrote, “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”