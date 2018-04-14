Trump Announces Air Strikes on Syrian Targets

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced military air strikes on Syrian targets after concluding that the regime of Bashir Assad was responsible for the use of chemical weapons against civilians.
From the White House, Trump said that the United States was taking joint military action with France and the United Kingdom. He said that the strikes were intended to be a”strong deterrent” against further use of the chemical weapons.
Trump signaled in a tweet earlier this week that he was planning air strikes, and referred to Assad as a “monster.”