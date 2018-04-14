You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Announces Air Strikes on Syrian Targets

Ted Johnson

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7US Syria, Washington, USA - 13 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced military air strikes on Syrian targets after concluding that the regime of Bashir Assad was responsible for the use of chemical weapons against civilians.

From the White House, Trump said that the United States was taking joint military action with France and the United Kingdom. He said that the strikes were intended to be a”strong deterrent” against further use of the chemical weapons.

Trump signaled in a tweet earlier this week that he was planning air strikes, and referred to Assad as a “monster.”

Trump referred to Assad the same way in his White House remarks on Friday evening.
“Last Saturday, the Assad regime again deployed chemical weapons to slaughter civilians, this time in the town of Douma, near the Syrian capital of Damascus,” he said, adding that “these are not the actions of a man, they are crimes of a monster instead.”
He described the military action, now underway, as “precision strikes.”
They come about a year after Trump ordered military action against Syrian targets, also in response to the use of chemical weapons.

