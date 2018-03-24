Donald Trump Reconsiders His Life in ‘Simpsons’ Video ‘A Tale of Two Trumps’

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Simpsons” team tackles some of Donald Trump’s most persistent obsessions in the new video “A Tale of Two Trumps,” in which the 45th president reconsiders his life choices.

The increasingly frequent exits of staff members, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and Vladimir Putin all get the satirical treatment in the new piece, released on Friday.

The clip begins with a group of staff members leaving the White House through a door with the sign “Recently Fired Key Personnel Exit.” While they look for public transportation, one woman shouts, “You can’t fire me. I was just here on the tour!”

Melania reads “Fire and Fury” while animated Trump trembles in his bed, having a nightmare, while surrrounded by newspapers with headlines like “Putin Names Self U.S. Secretary Of State” and “Trump Tweets Actual Fact By Mistake.”

Trump wakes up and heads over to the mirror, forcing himself to tell the truth. He starts with, “I’m not a hundred percent consistent.” The facts continue to flow as he exclaims, “You’ve been acting like a narcissistic sociopath and 64 percent to 67 percent of the people hate you!”

Thrilled with his newfound honesty, Trump frolics through the White House jumping on tables and admitting to other wrongdoings. He even phones Russian president Putin to call him a “tiny, bald fascist.”

More Politics

  • 'The Simpsons' Team Releases Clip Mocking

    Donald Trump Reconsiders His Life in 'Simpsons' Video 'A Tale of Two Trumps'

    “The Simpsons” team tackles some of Donald Trump’s most persistent obsessions in the new video “A Tale of Two Trumps,” in which the 45th president reconsiders his life choices. The increasingly frequent exits of staff members, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and Vladimir Putin all get the satirical treatment in the new piece, released on […]

  • US Capitol

    Arts Funding Gets a Boost in Omnibus Spending Bill

    “The Simpsons” team tackles some of Donald Trump’s most persistent obsessions in the new video “A Tale of Two Trumps,” in which the 45th president reconsiders his life choices. The increasingly frequent exits of staff members, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and Vladimir Putin all get the satirical treatment in the new piece, released on […]

  • Parkland

    Parkland Student Journalists on Covering the Shooting and Aftermath: 'It's a Balancing Act'

    “The Simpsons” team tackles some of Donald Trump’s most persistent obsessions in the new video “A Tale of Two Trumps,” in which the 45th president reconsiders his life choices. The increasingly frequent exits of staff members, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and Vladimir Putin all get the satirical treatment in the new piece, released on […]

  • Taylor Swift Donates to March for

    Taylor Swift Donates to March for Our Lives

    “The Simpsons” team tackles some of Donald Trump’s most persistent obsessions in the new video “A Tale of Two Trumps,” in which the 45th president reconsiders his life choices. The increasingly frequent exits of staff members, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and Vladimir Putin all get the satirical treatment in the new piece, released on […]

  • UCLA's Institute of the Environment and

    Pierce Brosnan, Van Jones Speak Out About Climate Change at UCLA IoES Gala

    “The Simpsons” team tackles some of Donald Trump’s most persistent obsessions in the new video “A Tale of Two Trumps,” in which the 45th president reconsiders his life choices. The increasingly frequent exits of staff members, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and Vladimir Putin all get the satirical treatment in the new piece, released on […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    House, Senate Committee Leaders Ask Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to Testify at Hearing

    “The Simpsons” team tackles some of Donald Trump’s most persistent obsessions in the new video “A Tale of Two Trumps,” in which the 45th president reconsiders his life choices. The increasingly frequent exits of staff members, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and Vladimir Putin all get the satirical treatment in the new piece, released on […]

  • H.R. McMasterTrump meets with Prince Mohammed

    H.R. McMaster Out as National Security Adviser, to Be Replaced by John Bolton

    “The Simpsons” team tackles some of Donald Trump’s most persistent obsessions in the new video “A Tale of Two Trumps,” in which the 45th president reconsiders his life choices. The increasingly frequent exits of staff members, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and Vladimir Putin all get the satirical treatment in the new piece, released on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad