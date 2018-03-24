Donald Trump Reconsiders His Life in ‘Simpsons’ Video ‘A Tale of Two Trumps’

“The Simpsons” team tackles some of Donald Trump’s most persistent obsessions in the new video “A Tale of Two Trumps,” in which the 45th president reconsiders his life choices.

The increasingly frequent exits of staff members, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and Vladimir Putin all get the satirical treatment in the new piece, released on Friday.

The clip begins with a group of staff members leaving the White House through a door with the sign “Recently Fired Key Personnel Exit.” While they look for public transportation, one woman shouts, “You can’t fire me. I was just here on the tour!”

Melania reads “Fire and Fury” while animated Trump trembles in his bed, having a nightmare, while surrrounded by newspapers with headlines like “Putin Names Self U.S. Secretary Of State” and “Trump Tweets Actual Fact By Mistake.”

Trump wakes up and heads over to the mirror, forcing himself to tell the truth. He starts with, “I’m not a hundred percent consistent.” The facts continue to flow as he exclaims, “You’ve been acting like a narcissistic sociopath and 64 percent to 67 percent of the people hate you!”

Thrilled with his newfound honesty, Trump frolics through the White House jumping on tables and admitting to other wrongdoings. He even phones Russian president Putin to call him a “tiny, bald fascist.”