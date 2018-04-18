Stormy Daniels Releases Sketch of Man Who Allegedly Threatened Her

In the latest twist to come from the Stormy Daniels scandal, the adult film actress has released a composite sketch of the man she alleges threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 over her plans to reveal her affair with Donald Trump.

Daniels is also offering a $100,000 reward to anyone that can identify the man, she announced in an interview Tuesday on ABC’s “The View.” At the top of the sketch, it states that the man is between 5’9″ and 6′ tall, between his 30s and early 40s, and with a lean but “fit” body type.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Cliffords, claims that she had a one-time sexual encounter with the now-president in 2006, and that shortly before the 2016 election, she was paid $130,000 and signed an NDA to keep quiet about the affair. In other interviews, Daniels has said she felt her safety and possibly that of her daughter was at risk, which led her to sign the NDA. She is now suing Trump in an attempt to void the document.

The identification of the man could lend additional credence to Daniels’ claims if he could be tied back to anyone in Trump’s circle — Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, whose offices were recently raided by the FBI in connection with the alleged affair, has already claimed that he handled the NDA and paid her the $130,000 out of his own pocket.

On “The View,” Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said he and Daniels think they know who sent the man who allegedly confronted her, “but we want to confirm it.”

Cohen’s attorney has denied that his client had any involvement in or knowledge of the threat.