Stormy Daniels Details Trump Affair on ’60 Minutes,’ Says Man Threatened Her in Vegas Parking Lot

WASHINGTON — Stormy Daniels said that she signed a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement with an attorney who represents Donald Trump because she was “concerned for my family and their safety.”

Daniels, a former porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said that she received a threat in 2011 that there would be repercussions if her story of the affair was published.

Daniels sat down with “60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper in a much anticipated interview — perhaps delivering the show its largest audience of the season. She described her 2006 affair with Trump, in which he offered to get her a spot on “The Apprentice.”

“He goes, ‘Got an idea, honey bunch,'” she told Cooper. “‘Would you ever consider going on and — and being a contestant?’ And I laughed and said, ‘NBC’s never gonna let, you know, an adult film star be on.’ It’s, you know, he goes, ‘No, no,’ he goes, ‘That’s why I want you.’ ‘You’re gonna shock a lotta people, you’re smart and they won’t know what to expect.'”

It was unclear whether Trump was watching. He returned from Mar-a-Lago on Sunday afternoon, but First Lady Melania Trump stayed in Palm Beach for what was described as a chance to be with their son, Barron, as he is on spring break.

Michael Cohen, a private lawyer for Trump, has said that he paid Daniels $130,000 as part of the signing of a non-disclosure agreement in October, 2016, during the waning days of the presidential campaign. At the time, multiple women were coming forward to claim that Trump engaged in harassing behavior. It also was in the aftermath of the disclosure of the “Access Hollywood” tape.

Trump’s attorneys are seeking $20 million in damages from Daniels for what they say were violations of the non-disclosure agreement. Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, earlier filed court papers seeking to declare the agreement invalid.