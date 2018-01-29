GOP Lawmakers Begin Donating Steve Wynn’s Contributions to Charity

WASHINGTON — Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is donating contributions that Steve Wynn made to his 2016 re-election campaign to charity, as the GOP faces calls to sever ties with the casino mogul in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations made against Wynn.

Democrats in particular have hammered the Republican National Committee over Wynn, sort of a political payback after the GOP targeted the contributions that Harvey Weinstein made to the DNC when stories of his sexual misconduct and assault broke in October. Many Democratic lawmakers did donate money to nonprofits.

Wynn resigned as the national finance chair of the Republican National Committee on Saturday, one day after the Wall Street Journal reported that dozens of former and current employees claim a pattern of sexual misconduct. Wynn has called the sexual assault claims “preposterous.”

Wynn has given to both parties, candidates, and committees, but he has been far more prolific in his contributions to Republicans. He gave $5,400 to Portman’s campaign in the most recent cycle. His spokeswoman told the Associated Press that the money would go to human trafficking organizations.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said that he would donate money he received from a Wynn Resorts public policy initiative to charity, according to The Hill.